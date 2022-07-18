Austin Powers, Beyoncé had requested the modification of the Goldmember poster because she looked too thin

Kate Biscoemake-up artist famous for winning the Oscar for best makeup in 2019 for the film Vicerecalled in an interview with Vulture of when the singer Beyoncé criticized the poster of the film Austin Powers in Goldmemberthird and final chapter of the saga starring Mike Myers.

Beyoncé was only 19 at the time, and her criticisms prompted the production to change all promotional material for it. According to the singer, she was portrayed too thin in the poster

Biscoe stated that while filming the film, a member of the production brought the poster to Beyoncé to ask if she liked it. The actress replied yes, but stressed that she appeared too thin, so much so that she almost did not recognize herself, she then indicated that she wanted a more hourglass shape, and he replied that they would fix everything.

Beyoncé’s skill on the set of Austin Powers

The make-up artist then added that when the actress left to shoot the scene, she turned to him, smiling at him and asking if this was the first time an actress had asked him to make her look bigger, to which he said yes, and that he would do it even if it cost him a few thousand dollars. The hairdresser Candy Walker instead he stated that everyone was captivated by Beyoncé’s skill, and that she dominated the scene whenever she was on set.

In the film Beyoncé she played Foxxy Cleopatra, an FBI agent who helps Austin Powers and a rival of Goldmember, one of the film’s henchmen and main antagonist of the story (also played by Mike Myers). For the role, she had to follow a strict diet and a harsh exercise regimen.

Austin Powers in Goldmember was released in US and Italian cinemas in 2002. The film, which parodies the films of 007 Goldfinger and You Live Only Twice, sees the protagonist go back in time to save his father Nigel from Johann van der Smut / Goldmember, a Dutch criminal obsessed with gold who lost his genitals in an unfortunate accident. In the past Austin has teamed up with FBI agent Foxxy Cleopatra, who was his girlfriend at the time.

Source: Movieplayer.it.