Atlético de Madrid, new ‘girlfriend’ of CR7

The novel about the future Cristiano Ronaldo still running and now Atletico Madrid joins the long list of teams that want and can make possible the transfer of the Portuguese, who does not see himself playing with him Man Utd the next season.

The mattresses They are looking for a striker who is not so expensive after the departure of Luis Suarez and, according to AS, Cristiano Ronaldo is to the taste of Diego Simeonwho would pressure the board for the signing of the Commander.

However, the same medium indicates that the Athletic does not have 40 million euros to make the proposal to the Red Devilsbut if the player and the Spanish team are willing to make an effort, the option is viable.

Angel Strap either Alvaro Morata would be the players Atletico Madrid that they would have to sell and be able, with that money, to pay for Ronaldoplayer who stops Cholo Simeone He is a winner who can contribute with many goals.

It should be remembered that Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a team that plays the Champions League 2022-23, so he is not seen playing with him Man Utdwho will dispute the Europe League.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: ERICK GUTIÉRREZ: PSV WILL FACE MONACO IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE