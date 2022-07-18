Are you under 40 years old? Alcohol is killing you for this reason

If you have ever wondered, how much alcohol is healthy to drink per week? A recent study revealed that no ‘dram’ of alcohol is healthy for people from 15 to 39 years oldHowever, small doses are effective for people 40 years of age and older to prevent cardiovascular disease or diabetes.

Although there are several remedies to lessen hangovers or even ‘clean’ the liver, specialists considered that alcohol is NOT healthy for people aged 15 to 39because it increases the risk of car accidents, injuries and even homicides related to the intake of said substance.

In the analysis, published by the magazine The Lancetwere evaluated data on people aged 15 to 95 in 204 territories or countriesover a 30-year span, and found that 59 percent of people ages 15 to 39 drank dangerous amounts of alcohol, two-thirds of whom were men.

An important aspect of the study is that alcohol Does NOT provide any benefits to people between the ages of 15 and 39in addition to the false belief that its consumption helps prevent diseases such as tuberculosis, epilepsy, pancreatitis, among others. “All levels of alcohol consumption are harmful”detailed Emmanuela Gakidou, lead author of the investigation.

Why is alcohol ‘good’ for people over 40?

The study also revealed that small amounts of alcohol are good for people aged 40 and over, as long as they do NOT have previous illnesses. In this age group, the risk of cardiovascular diseases, strokes or even diabetes is reduced.

Yes indeed, the amount to consume should be 10 grams of pure alcohol and no more, this is equivalent to a can of beer or a small glass of wine. However, consumption of alcoholic beverages has increased by as much as 41 percent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the study noted.

The academics in charge of the investigation reiterated that no amount of alcohol is good for the body, but that their results are not conclusive and may be subjected to new tests. In 2016, a similar study had already been carried out and found that neither beer nor wine are good allies for health.