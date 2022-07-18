An error of ‘Jurassic Park’, revealed almost 30 years after the premiere of the film

Mistakes in the movies are common. Sometimes they are found easily and quickly but on other occasions it can take almost 30 years before a spectator notices the mistake. It is what has happened with ‘jurassic-park‘, the first film in the dinosaur saga directed by Steven Spielberg and released in 1993.

It is an error that everyone can see but that to date no one had found. Or he had not made it public, as has happened with a user of the Reddit platform. This fan shared his discovery two years ago after seeing the film eleven times. It is not so easy to appreciate it but once you know it you will not be able to stop seeing it.

The problem occurs in the scene where the kidnappers enter the kitchen, where the grandchildren of John Hammond have taken refuge. At one point in the film, a raptor opens the door to enter the kitchen and when he stops for a few seconds you can see a member of the production reach out to grab his tail.

Remember that Steven Spielberg was a pioneer in the use of technology. In ‘Jurassic Park’ he used the combination of computer generated imagery (CGI) and dolls. The latter were controlled by operators, and here may be the key to the error in such an innovative and complex project.

Beyond this failure, the film was an overwhelming success. Its premiere, in 1993, generated a total of 900 million dollars worldwide. The feature film has been one of the most acclaimed in the recent history of cinema and the first episode of a film saga that 30 years later continues to fill movie theaters.

This same year the one that seems to be the end of the saga has been released: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. After the events of ‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’, now the dinosaurs have taken control of the Earth and humans will have to learn to live with them while a new problem will make this coexistence even more difficult. Owen Grady and Claire Dearing join forces with the help of famed paleontologist Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Satler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm to solve it.