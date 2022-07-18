Amber Rose: I saw the divorce of ex Kanye West and Kim Kardashian coming

Ads

More on: amber rose Kanye West and Julia Fox talk to each other in a hot French kiss from Paris Amber Rose distances herself from 2015 tweet about Kanye West, Kardashians For Kanye West, relationships come with renovations Amber Rose says she is ” in love with a narcissist ”after her boyfriend cheats

Amber Rose wasn’t at all surprised that her ex Kanye West and Kim Kardashian broke up.

“Of course [I saw their divorce coming]”Said the model, 38, in the Sunday episode of the podcast“ It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper ”.

“I’ve never really thought about it [their marriage] a lot, but then when they finally got divorced, I was like ‘Mmm’, ”she added. “[Kardashian] looks happy now though, with Pete [Davidson]. “

Despite the controversial relationship with her ex, Rose explained that she never wanted West’s marriage to fail.

“I always hope for the best for them. I’ve never had a grudge, like ‘I hope they divorce’ or ‘She’ll do her best,’ ”Rose explained.

“I was just happy with my marriage at the time with Wiz Khalifa, or even just after doing my thing.”

Amber Rose said she saw the imminent divorce of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Getty Images

However, she made it clear that it wasn’t her choice to have such a tumultuous relationship with the rapper, with whom she dated from 2008 to 2010.

“I have my own – I don’t mean ‘feelings’ for him, because it sounds like a good thing for Kanye – I have my problems and feelings, how I feel about what our relationship was like,” Rose added.

Rose and West met from 2008 to 2010 and have been feuding ever since. Vittorio Zunino Celotto

After their breakup, Ye apologized to Rose for her behavior during their relationship, but has continually quarreled with her over the years.

In 2015, West tweeted that she needed to take “30 showers” ​​after her relationship with Rose, which prompted her to reply, “Wait 30 showers? But Kim let RayJ go crazy with her… It doesn’t matter. “

After breaking up with Rose, Ye continued dating Kardashian, whom she married in 2014. Getty Images for The Met Museum /

However, when the tweet resurfaced earlier this year, Rose changed her tune and sided with the Kardashians.

“I never got an apology for your comment on ’30 showers’ but fuck you. I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women around the world fend off the shame of sluts, so something amazing came out of it, ”she tweeted in January.

“Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and neither should you sign it together. S – t it was old and immature of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess he made, ”she continued.

“As you progress, you learn from my mistakes,” continued the model. “We all have children and family life is hard enough right now for many people [sic]. I just want to spread love and positivity ”.

West and Kardashian share four children together.kimkardashian / Instagram

After her breakup with Rose, Ye went on to date Kardashian in 2011 and the two got married three years later.

Rose had her son Sebastian, 9, with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, 34. She also shares her 2-year-old son Slash with music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Kardashian went on to date Pete Davidson after filing for divorce from West Getty Images

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from West after seven years of marriage. The couple has four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The Skims founder has been dating Davidson, 28, since October 2021.

Ads