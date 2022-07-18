Amalfi stormed by VIPs: the family of Kobe Bryant arrives

In the summer, you know, there are many celebrities from all over the world who choose the landscapes of the coast to spend their summer holidays.

After Katy Perry and Mariah Carey in Capri, they arrive for a few days of vacation, Vanessa Bryantwife of Kobe Bryant, the American basketball player who passed away in January 2020, and the three young daughters, including the eldest, Natalia Bryant.

Last 10 July, Vanessa and Natalia were guests of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion showheld in Marzamemi, an event that brought together international celebrities such as Sharon Stone, Emma Roberts and Kris Jenner.

On board a luxurious yacht, young women are spending their holidays moving between Positano, Amalfi and Capri. There is no shortage of sharing the best moments of the holidays on social networks, with family shots and funny videos of the little ones.

They immortalize the delicacies of the coast among ice creams, slushes, pasta and pizza, and between one shot and the other they do not miss a visit to the Cathedral of Amalfi and a boat tour to the blue grotto of Capri. Leaving the Amalfi Coast, the family headed for the Aeolian Islands, a Panareato visit the Christ the Redeemer of Matera.