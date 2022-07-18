all adaptations of Jane Austen to the cinema

Few women writers are as popular as Jane Austen, which is why film and TV adaptations of her work are both inevitable and inevitably controversial. Is it better that they use the text only as a starting point or should they try to be completely faithful? Are the protagonists as we imagined them in our heads? And how to recreate the Regency costumes over and over again without falling into repetition? ?.

Now that Netflix just released Persuasion, based on the last novel that the author finished, is a good time to review the best films inspired by the work of Jane Austen. Are you ready for a marathon?

Our Favorite Jane Austen Adaptations

adaptations of pride and prejudice

This is perhaps Austen’s most beloved book, so people have a lot of opinions about how it’s brought to the screen. For many people, the 1995 BBC television version, starring Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy, can’t be beat.

However, Joe Wright’s film, with Keira Knightley, is beautifully photographed, very faithful to the book’s dialogue, and its Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) leaves nothing to be desired. Unfortunately it is no longer on Netflix, but you can rent it on Prime, Google Play or YouTube.

If you prefer a slightly freer adaptation, we recommend Fire Island (available on Star+), which addresses the themes of the novel, such as social class and misunderstandings, but with a twist: the characters are men of Asian descent, adding a few more layers to the conflict.

Our fourth recommendation is the Bollywood musical Bride & Prejudice (2004), which has become a classic. Oh, and it wouldn’t be a complete list if we didn’t mention that Bridget Jones’ Diary It is based on the Austen story.

OK, one more: Pride and Prejudice and Zombies2016, with Lily James and Sam Riley.

adaptations of emma

Austen wrote Emma after the success of pride and prejudice and she herself paid for the publication of the novel, in order to obtain higher profits.

It is a story with a lot of humor, where the protagonist thinks she knows a lot about life, when in reality she is confused about almost everything. The two most famous adaptations involve two it-girls of their time: Gwyneth Paltrow and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Gwyn’s version is from 1996 and you can find it for purchase or rent on Prime Video. There are also some of our favs of the decade, and of all life, like Ewan McGregor, Toni Collete and Alan Cumming, plus it had very good reviews at the time.

More recently, Autumn de Wilde directed a remake, which also garnered acclaim, particularly for production design and costumes, and even garnered two Oscar nominations. You can watch it on Star+ or rent it on other platforms.

And we can’t forget that clueless It was also based on the story of emma.

Sense and Sensitivity

We are surprised that there are not more film versions of Sense and Sensitivitybut perhaps it is because the one we have is almost perfect and considered one of the closest adaptations of Jane Austen’s books to the source material.

Starring Emma Thompson (who also wrote the screenplay) and Kate Winslet, with other great figures of British cinema, such as Hugh Laurie, Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman, and directed by Ang Lee, it is a film that is as loved by critics as it is. by the public, and which gave Thompson an Oscar, making him the only person to win this award for both writing and acting.

As an aside, Thompson was going through a difficult breakup with Kenneth Branagh at the time of filming, but she met her co-star Greg Wise and that helped her out of her depression. The couple married in 2003 and she is still in love. A love story worthy of Austen, right?

You can watch the movie on Netflix or rent it on Prime Video or Apple TV.

adaptations of Persuasion

In addition to this 2022 version, a British television movie of the same name was created in 2007, starring Sally Hawkins. The day it was released, it was seen by more than 5 million people, but unfortunately it is not available in Mexico.

Lady Susan

Even novels that Austen wrote in her youth and were not published in her lifetime are subject to adaptation. An example is the hilarious movie Love and Friendship, directed by Whit Stillman and based on Lady Susanan epistolary novel attributed to the writer.

The film stars Kate Beckinsale and Chloë Sevigny, who in their 30s are much older than most of the Austen girls, and even more desperate for financial stability.

You can rent it on various platforms and it is available for streaming on Prime.

Mansfield Park

Austen’s third published book tells the story of Fanny Price, who has lived with her wealthy uncles since she was 10 years old. The 1999 film, starring Frances O’Connor, is not very faithful to the novel, even including Austen’s life in the plot, but it received excellent reviews and is one of the few adaptations directed by a woman, Patricia Rozema. You can rent it in Prime.

A second version was made in 2007, with Billie Piper as Fanny, but again it was created for British television and we can’t see it in Mexico.

Mansfield Park (1999)

Bonus points!

If after seeing all these movies you are left wanting more, we highly recommend the book and the movie The Jane Austen Book Club, which revolves around a group of friends (and a male friend) who read all of the author’s novels one by one. A perfect mix of humor and romance. You can rent it on Apple TV, YouTube or Google Play.

Other options: becoming janewith Anne Hathaway as the author and Austenlandwith Keri Russell as an Austen fan who goes to some kind of Disney for nerds.

And we have to wait for adaptations of sanditon, Northanger Abbey Y The Watson’sLet’s hope they don’t take long.

Following: The Idol, the new series of The Weeknd with Lily-Rose Depp and all your favs

Explore more at: Instyle.mx