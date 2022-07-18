Adam Sandler prepares a new movie with Netflix – La Cosa Cine

Again, Adam Sandler Is associated with Netflix to carry out a new project. On this occasion, it is You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah; a coming-of-age novel written by Fiona Rosenbloom.

The film will star the actor and his family (his wife jackie and their daughters, Sunny Y sadie). Next to them will be Idina MenzelFrozen, Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live) Y Luis Guzman (Punch-Drunk Love). There is currently no word on which character each cast member is playing.

Sammy Cohen is currently set to direct the film, while allison Peck write the script. “The novel follows Stacey Friedman as she prepares for one of the most important events of her young life, her bat mitzvah. But in the run-up to the big day, she goes berserk after seeing her best friend Lydia Katz lock lips with her crush Andy Goldfarb. The betrayal makes a stacey verklempt declare the sentence that inspires the unwieldy title… ‘you’re not invited to my bat mitzvah!'”says the synopsis.

