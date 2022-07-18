AC Milan values ​​a PSG discard

At this point in the summer, where we begin to see the first friendlies, decisions in each squad and new movements, the discards of each coach are clearly outlined. Christophe Galtier has singled out several of them in a Paris Saint-Germain where he wanted to start with strength and a firm hand.

One of the absentees on the Asian tour is, as we know, Georginio Wijnaldum (31 years old). Snatched a year ago on the buzzer from FC Barcelona, ​​the Dutchman now sees how his choice was perhaps not the right one as he was among the players with the most options to leave the French team.

Georginio Wijnaldum turns the spotlight

That first decision, as he tells us SportMediaset, can be used by none other than another of the greats of the Old Continent. In that sense, we already have a AC Milan who has decided to be interested in the former Liverpool player. Or, at least, it seems that he has received said offer.

The Lombard club is thinking about it because this midfielder has appeared in its orbit as an interesting option to strengthen the performance of its core. A signing that could be quite interesting for Stefano Pioli’s team, so we’ll see if Wijnaldum ends up landing in the champion of the A series.