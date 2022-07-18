a timeline of their relationship

J Lo and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas 0:37

(CNN) — Should we really be surprised by Bennifer 2.0 given that Jennifer Lopez’s 2002 album “This Is Me… Then” contained a heartfelt single titled “Dear Ben?”

Lopez and Ben Affleck officially tied the knot this Saturday during an “intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.”

Let’s take a look at the couple’s love story.

December 2001

Lopez and Affleck met on the set of the romantic comedy “Gigli,” where they played criminals stuck on a job together and the pair struck up a real-life friendship.

April 2002

Speculation that Ben and Jen could be more than just friends began after he took out a full-page ad in trade publications promoting his movie and praising his acting.

“It has been nothing but an honor and a pleasure working with you,” the ad read. “I wish I was lucky enough to be in all your movies.” Signed: “With love, respect and gratitude, Ben Affleck.”

July 2002

Lopez and Chris Judd file for divorce during the summer of 2002, but by then they had reportedly been separated for some time.

“Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd have announced that they have resolved all issues arising from their marriage,” the couple’s attorneys said in a statement at the time. “The resolution was extremely amicable… The two will remain friends.”

August 2002

Paparazzi photos of Lopez and Affleck kissing began to circulate.

November 2002

The couple got engaged after Affleck popped the question with a gorgeous custom 6.1-carat pink diamond ring from Harry Winston.

He also appears as Lopez’s love interest in the music video for her single “Jenny From the Block,” the story of which takes up the paparazzi treatment of their relationship.

In the video, Affleck literally kisses her famous butt in a scene of the couple on a yacht.

March 2003

Lopez and Affleck make an impressive couple on the red carpet at the 75th Annual Academy Awards.

July 2003

The couple attends the premiere of their movie “Gigli”, which is finally a bomb at the box office.

September 2003

Days before the couple were to marry, they postponed their nuptials and released the following statement:

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously considering hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ in three different locations, we realized something was wrong. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We feel what should have been a joyous and holy day could be marred for us, our families and our friends.”

Sources told CNN at the time that the couple was “taking a break.”

January 2004

The couple officially called off their engagement and broke up.

March 2004

Another movie in which the two co-starred together, “Jersey Girl,” opens and disappoints at the box office.

June 2004

Lopez married her friend, singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins: a son and a daughter.

In her 2014 book, “True Love,” Lopez reportedly wrote that the end of her relationship with Affleck was her first “true heartbreak” and “Marc came back into my life three days after he should have stood at the altar saying ‘Yes. , I want ‘another man”.

June 2005

A year later, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in a private ceremony. They go on to have three children together.

July 2011

Fans are shocked when Lopez and Anthony announce that they are splitting up. They filed for divorce in April 2012.

July 2015

There is even more shock when Garner and Affleck announce their separation. Her official divorce petition came two years later.

“They remain friends and continue to raise their three children amicably,” a source close to the couple told CNN at the time. “They had always planned to get a divorce, but they just needed time. As always, their children are their first priority.”

March 2019

Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez got engaged, two years after they started dating and 20 years after she autographed a poster for her self-declared admirer.

February 2020

Affleck spoke about Lopez with CNN while promoting his movie, “The Way Back.”

He said he doesn’t regret doing “Gigli” because “I made a great friendship with Jennifer Lopez, who I think is a fabulous person and I’m very excited about her continued success.”

“I don’t think she always got the respect she deserved, in part, because she was a powerful woman,” he said. “And also because she was Latina and really innovative and no one wanted to acknowledge that. They just wanted to hate on her, so it’s good to see her having that success.”

March 2021

Some confusion when Lopez and Rodriguez reportedly split, only to say days later in a statement that they were still a couple after all.

April 2021

Rodriguez and Lopez formally announced that their engagement was called off.

They released the following statement.

“We have realized that we are best friends and we hope to remain so. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and for each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only Another comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Shortly after, Affleck was photographed visiting Lopez’s home in Los Angeles.

July 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their relationship official on Instagram.

Lopez posted photos from her 52nd birthday on Instagram, including one of her kissing someone who appears to be Affleck. She did not tag him in the post.

The singer-actress was also photographed with Affleck in a video montage posted on Instagram by her actress and friend Leah Remini on Friday. The video included photos and clips from Remini’s birthday in June.

September 2021

JLo and Ben Affleck return to the red carpet

Ben Affleck premiered his film The Last Duel at the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival, but what people did not stop talking about was the return of “Bennifer” to the red carpet. The couple even shared romantic gestures for the cameras.

It was the first public appearance of several that delighted the couple’s followers.

Jlo and Ben Affleck steal the show at the Venice Film Festival 0:54

December 2021

Ben Affleck caused controversy by talking about his addictions and his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.

The “The Last Duel” star spoke to Howard Stern about being married to Garner, saying that if they hadn’t split in 2015 “I’d probably still be drinking.”

“It’s part of the reason I started drinking,” Affleck told Stern. “Because he was trapped.”

The couple announced their breakup a day after their 10th anniversary and it was nearly two years before they filed for divorce.

Some on social media criticized Affleck for, in their opinion, blaming Garner for his addiction.

Affleck responded to the comments by saying that his statements had been taken out of context and that he only had respect and affection for his ex-wife.

JLo, for her part, said of the controversy that she respected Ben Affleck as a father, partner and person.

The singer, actress and businesswoman told People magazine that she’s not bothered by her boyfriend’s comments about being “stuck” in his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

“This story is simply not true,” Lopez said. “That’s not how I feel.” He added: “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, as a co-parent and as a person.”

April 2022

The couple gets engaged…again.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged for the second time after calling off their previous engagement in 2004.

Lopez shared a video of herself looking emotional and wearing her green engagement ring in her “On the JLo” newsletter.

Her sister Lynda Lopez shared photos from the video on her Instagram Stories, writing, “So this happened. Love you guys @jlo @ben affleck.”

July 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in an “intimate ceremony in Las Vegas,” a source told CNN. Lopez confirmed her Las Vegas wedding in her newsletter on Sunday, ending the letter with a new name: Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

“Last night we flew to Las Vegas, queued for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world,” Jennifer Lopez wrote. “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel at midnight. They graciously stayed open late for a few minutes, allowing us to take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show up, that it had an extra cost and he was already in bed)”.

Jennifer Lopez wrote that she wore a dress from an old movie and Affleck wore a jacket from her closet.

“We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings that we will wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. “In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”