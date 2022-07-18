a kilo of chicken should cost between 80 and 175 pesos

One of the most consumed meats in Mexico and which is used for innumerable meals, is the chickenwhich has been affected price due to inflationas well as other products such as tortillas, bread, soft drinks, etc.

This has caused the family budget to be affected by having to pay more for this product, in some cases up to more than 100 pesos. For this reason, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (prophet) revealed what is the average cost of this foodtake note.

How much should a kilo of chicken cost?

The kilo of chicken breast is sold between 80 and 175 pesos, the cheapest price was found in Cuernavaca, where the American cut kilo is sold at 82.63 pesos. On the contrary, the most expensive is sold in Baja California, at 173.40 pesos per kilo of breast fillet.

According to Profeco, it is cheaper to buy chicken legs, whose kilo is sold between 50 and 75 pesos, depending on the area of ​​the country and the place where it is bought. For example, the cheapest kilo of leg was found in Ciudad Juárez, at 53.15 pesos, on the contrary, the most expensive price was in La Paz, Baja California, at 75.74 pesos.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the kilo of chicken for these days of July will be the following in Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area:

1 bulk kilo of chicken breast, American cut: 84.32 pesos.

1 kilo in bulk of chicken breast, with bone, skin and without tail: 110.32 pesos.

1 bulk kilo of boneless breast: 150.98 pesos.

1 bulk kilo of breast, fillet: 163.72 pesos.

1 kilo of chicken leg: 71.26 pesos.

1 kilo of whole chicken, in bulk, Bachoco: 42.95 pesos.

1 kilo of whole chicken, in bulk, Patsa: 48.00 pesos.

1 kilo of whole chicken in bulk, supermarket: 49.82 pesos.

Where do they sell cheaper chicken?

The places where you can find lower prices for a kilo of chicken are:

1 kilo in bulk of chicken breast, American cut: Bodega Aurrera, Cuautitlán 1 branch, Fuentes del Valle and Chedraui Neza Norte: 74 pesos.

1 kilo in bulk of chicken breast with bone, skin and without tail: Mercado San Antonio (Cuautitlán) and Mercado Libertad Independencia (Coacalco) you can get it for 84 pesos. At Walmart, Ecatepec branch, it is 89 pesos.

1 kilo of boneless breast in bulk: Mega Soriana Izcalli branch 119.90 pesos. In Chedraui Selecto Toreo, Walmart Satellite, Pirules and Echegaray branches, its price is 129 pesos. While at Walmart Express Lomas Anáhuac branch the cost is 132 pesos.

1 kilo in bulk of fillet breast: Walmart branch Pirules 129 pesos; Chedraui Neza Norte branch 136 pesos; Garis stores Tollocan branch 161 pesos.

1 kilo of chicken leg: Market of the Municipal Head of Naucalpan 50 pesos; Mercado San Antonio, Atizapán, Gustavo Baz and Tiendas Garis Tollocan 60; Liberty Market 63 pesos.

1 kilo whole chicken in bulk, Bachoco: Soriana Híper branch Perioriente 39.90 pesos.

1 kilo whole chicken in bulk, Patsa: Chedraui Neza Norte branch 46 pesos and Chedraui Toreo branch 48 pesos.

Finally, the price of a kilo of chicken in other parts of Mexico is:

La Paz, Baja California

1 kilo in bulk of chicken breast, American cut: 86 pesos.

1 bulk kilo of fillet breast: 173.40 pesos.

1 bulk kilo of chicken leg: 75.74 pesos.

1 kilo of whole chicken in bulk, supermarket: 55.44 pesos

Cuernavaca

1 bulk kilo of chicken breast, American cut: 82.63 pesos.

1 bulk kilo of fillet breast: 164 pesos.

1 bulk kilo of chicken leg: 72.95 pesos.

1 kilo of whole chicken in bulk, Patsa: 46.00 pesos.

City Juarez Chihuahua

1 kilo in bulk of chicken breast, American cut: 99.99 pesos.

1 bulk kilo of boneless breast: 143.56 pesos.

1 bulk kilo of chicken leg: 53.15 pesos.

1 kilo of whole chicken in bulk, Bachoco: 39.99 pesos.

1 kilo of whole chicken in bulk supermarket: 43.28 pesos.

Queretaro

1 bulk kilo of chicken breast, American cut: 87.95 pesos.

1 bulk kilo of fillet breast: 164.07 pesos.

1 bulk kilo of chicken leg: 70.91 pesos.

1 kilo whole chicken in bulk, Nutrypollo: 49 pesos.

