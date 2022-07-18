55 years for the Fast & Furious actor • TAG24

Vin Diesel does today 55 years old. Action, thrill, speed, an actor who made us whiz in Hollywood with the great performances of him. Today, for the cinema section, we do not hesitate to pay homage to him and to tell you many curiosities about the Vin Diesel celebrity and about the slightly more human one.

Vin Diesel: the family and the ethnic question

If we think of him, the adrenaline comes to mind, the roar of the racing car engine and his iconic expressions in the movies, in which we understand that it is better not to go against one of his characters: we would not get away with it. The American actor, who turns 55 today, responds to the name of Mark Vincent Sinclair IIIthe real name of Vin Diesel.

Born in California, in Alameda, the July 18, 1967. What do we know about his family? Her mother is Delora Sherleen (Sinclair) Vincent, an astrologer and her adoptive father is an actor and theater teacher of African American origins. The star has never met his biological father and has always defined himself as a black man, also declaring that he is “of ambiguous ethnicity”, then adding: “all I know from my mother is that I have connections with many different cultures. “.

The question of ethnicity, for Vin, has always been important, especially when associated with the world of work and casting. The actor stated that, when he was trying to burn the first few stages at auditions, he was often not chosen for his etinia. Too dark to be labeled Caucasian, too light to represent a specific culture. He even took care of a short film in which he wanted to tell this story, entitled Multi-Facial.

Other relatives? Yes. He has a twin brother named Paul, of whom very little is known. He has decided to distance himself as much as possible both from the figure of Vin Diesel and from the world of entertainment. We know for sure one thing: physically they are far from similar to each other. In addition to Paul, Vin also has a younger brother, Tim, and a sister, Samantha.

Vincent: the name, the figure, the actor

Vin Diesel is not his real name. It is a pseudonym that the actor chooses to keep: they started calling him that in his stint as a bouncer in a New York nightclub: the Tunnel. While Vin is a quicker way to call him by his real name, Diesel is nothing more than a nickname given by friends who recognize his physical strength and his determined, resolute, combative character.

Everything comes from chance, if we think about his acting career. An unwanted approach, not calculated for Vincent who, at the age of 7, finds himself involved in a play for children: Dinosaur Door, at the Theater for the New City in Greenwich Village. She had never wanted to attend that show, on the contrary, the opportunity arose because of a sort of punishment. The actor had caused damage to the theater some time before, so he was forced to go up on that stage after a raid, a “bad girl”. To his surprise, however, he had such an unexpected and positive memory of it, that he never lost his passion for acting and the world of cinema from there. During his college years, he tries in every way to enter that brilliant world, starts studying acting and even writes a few pieces of script.

As we know, however, talent does not always pay for everything immediately: it took years before Vincent exploded in his films as we remember and know them today. His winning film debut comes with Awakeningsin 1990. At his side in the film, two big names that immediately attract the attention of the public: Robert De Niro and Robin Williams. Vin Diesel stars as a janitor.

We see it in 1998 in a small part of Save Private Ryandirected by Steven Spielbergbut it is the saga of Fast & Furious to literally launch it towards success, making it a real icon worldwide.

In more than twenty years and with nine chapters available, Fast & Furious earns over $ 6.5 billion.

Other curiosities?

Regarding the curiosities that bind him to the movie Saving Private Ryan, there is one about his friendship with Steven Spielberg: the two found themselves intrigued by a common passion, that for video games. They shared it with interest and lightness during the filming period of the film.

And again, we know that behind the actor there is a man who is passionate about nerdy games. First of all, Dungeons & Dragons, on which he wrote the preface of a book: Vin really knows everything about the fantasy RPG. His preface is contained in the volume Thirty Years of Adventurean insight into the history of the game.