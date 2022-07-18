4 highest grossing actors in Hollywood

the fame of the actors can be used by producers of Hollywood so that their films become a success in ticket office and don’t end up with a loss after the premieres of their tapes.

The popularity they have, in addition to their artistic talents, make fans go to certain movies just for the names within the cast than for the story itself.

Around different decades there have been many actors that enjoy this popularity in ticket office for their projects to generate large amounts of money. From Meryl Streep to Zendaya and Brad Pitt to Timothée Chalamet, the actors have been changing, so here we tell you the five actors that currently generate the most money for production companies.

Samuel L Jackson

The first place on the list is occupied by Samuel Jackson and his 5.7 billion dollars generated through his 63 films made throughout his career.

The actor He has been present in great blockbusters such as “Kong” and “Avengers”, as well as participating in films by renowned actors such as Quentin Tarantino.

Robert Downey Jr

5,400 million dollars are what the Iron Man actor has generated in 43 films; After a bump in his career due to addiction problems, the actor became a magnet for ticket office when he took on the role of Tony Stark for Marvel.

Films like “Avengers”, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Captain America: Civil War” have enjoyed his popularity.

Scarlett Johansson

The first woman to appear on this list is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, demonstrating the importance that superhero movies have had in the last decade for Hollywood.

5,200 million dollars has raised within its 32 films around the world.

Tom Hanks

Occupying the fourth position appears the first actor who has not been part of the superhero films, but with his charisma over the years has become a guaranteed success in the ticket office of Hollywood.

His accumulated is 5 billion dollars around the more than two decades in which he has worked.

