3 fantastic alternatives to the Apple smartwatch

We analyzed the differences between the Apple Watch and multiple Fitbit smartwatch models to recommend highly suggestive alternatives.

We recently shared an in-depth comparison between Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, currently two of the most powerful smartwatches on the market. On this occasion we will proceed to do the same with an analysis of three of the models of smart watch of Fitbitanother of the most recognized manufacturers in the wearables sector.

Smartwatches have become small essential tools in our day to day life over the last few years, especially for those users who focus their use on sports or monitoring their health. A clear example of the effectiveness of smartwatches in these fields are the real stories that Apple has shared about how the Apple Watch has saved the lives of multiple users.

Fitbit currently markets three smartwatch models – in addition to its wide range of activity, health and fitness trackers – that clearly fall short of the quality of Apple’s Apple Watch Series 7, but are certainly a more than adequate alternative for many consumers who have had enough with the features of these smartwatches and who do not want to spend more money than necessary.

Apple Watch Series 7, Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa 3

Before starting with an in-depth analysis of the three Fitbit smartwatches, we are going to proceed to make a brief comparative in the following table where the technical specifications, design features and the price of Fitbit smartwatches are reflected against the latest generation model of Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 7 Fitbit Sense Fitbit Versa 2 Fitbit Versa 3 Dimensions 41mm and 45mm 40.48 x 40.48 x 12.35mm 40x40x12mm 40.48 x 40.48 x 12.35mm Screen Retina OLED display LTPO AMOLED screen, Gorilla Glass 3 AMOLED screen, Gorilla Glass 3 AMOLED screen, Gorilla Glass 3 Screen size 41mm: 1.30 inches; 45mm: 1.50 inches 1.58 inches 1.4 inches 1.58 inches Resolution 41mm: 352 x 430 pixels; 45mm: 396 x 484 pixels 336 x 336 pixels 300 x 300 pixels 336 x 336 pixels Processor chip S7 – – – RAM 1GB – – – connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11b, GPS, 4G LTE and UMTS Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n Drums 41mm: 284mAh; 45mm: 309mAh – – – Autonomy 18 hours 6 days 6 days 6 days Others Quick charge, ECG, IP6X water resistance, blood oxygen meter, heart rate monitor, fall detection Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, water resistance, quick charge, NFC, ECG Heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, water resistance, NFC Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, water resistance, quick charge, NFC, ECG Colors Midnight, Star White, Green, Blue and (Product)RED Charcoal Black, Ivory White, Sage Gray Black, Stone Grey, Petal Pink Midnight Blue, Black, Pink, Olive Green, Mauve Gray Base price €429 €249.95 €149.95 €199.95

Unfortunately, Fitbit doesn’t officially share much data about its smartwatches’ processor, battery, or RAM. But a priori they are specifications that are below the characteristics of the latest Apple Watch models, except for the battery, whose autonomy is one of the strengths of Fitbit smartwatches.

The Apple Watch continues to lead the sector, improving its market share

Fitbit Sense

We start by talking about probably Fitbit’s highest quality smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense. It is a smart watch with a stainless steel face and a screen AMOLED of 1.58 inches with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 technology. Its dimensions are 40.48 x 40.48 x 12.35 mm. The design of this smartwatch is very beautiful and reminds us in a certain way of the style of the Apple Watch line.

The most exciting technical specifications of the Fitbit Sense have to do with its large number of sensors and components.

This is the list of sensors for the Fitbit Sense:

Gyroscope

Altimeter

accelerometer

NFC chip

GPS + GLONASS

ambient light sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Electrical sensors for ECG and EDA apps

Infrared light sensor for oxygen saturation monitoring

One of the greatest strengths of the Fitbit Sense compared to the Apple Watch Series 7 is its autonomy, and that is that it has a lithium polymer battery that provides users with an autonomy of up to more than 6 days. In addition, with fast charging (12 minutes) it has a battery life of 1 full day.

Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 2 model has a screen AMOLED of 1.4 inches with technology Gorilla Glass 3 and dimensions of 40 x 40 x 12 mm. A design with a very attractive finish and a very light weight of 41 grams.

Its battery lasts for 6 days, has water resistance up to 50 meters deep and an NFC chip. It doesn’t have fast charging.

This is the list of sensors of the Fitbit Versa 2:

accelerometer

Altimeter

NFC chip

ambient light sensor

device temperature sensor

Optical heart rate monitor

Infrared sensors for oxygen saturation

Fitbit Versa 3

The screen of the third generation Fitbit Versa is a screen AMOLED of 1.58 inches with a resolution of 336 x 336. It has Gorilla Glass 3 glass protection technology and dimensions of 40.48 x 40.48 x 12.35 mm.

Regarding its autonomy, the Fitbit Versa 3 has a battery with a duration of up to 6 days which will vary, of course, on the use of the device and its configuration. On the other hand, its fast charging technology allows you to have 1 day of battery life with only 12 minutes of charging.

The Fitbit Versa 3’s list of components and sensors differs from the previous generation model by including gyroscope, GPS, and a more advanced heart rate sensor:

Gyroscope

Altimeter

accelerometer

NFC chip

GPS + GLONASS

ambient light sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

device temperature sensor

Infrared sensors for oxygen saturation

These are Fitbit’s three great alternatives to Apple’s Apple Watch Series 7. As it could not be otherwise, if you have an iPhone, the most recommended option is to buy an Apple Watch due to its great integration into the ecosystem. But if you plan to buy a more affordable smartwatch, any of the three Fitbit models (Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa 3) will be a great success.

