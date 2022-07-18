100 thousand pesos for whoever has this old 50 bill with the face of Benito Juárez

Through the sales portal Free market, a user puts an old one up for sale 50 peso bill.

It is one of the first copies of 50 pesos printed in Mexico, which shows the Meritorious of the Americas, Benito Juarez, who was president of Mexico in several periods between January 21, 1958 until the day of his death on July 18, 1872. In the background there is an aspect of the National Palace.

While on its reverse appears the Zapotec urn of the maize god, with the background of the Palace of the Columns of Mitla, Oaxaca.

It can also be seen that the ticket belongs to the DV series.

Supposedly, this bill has a current numismatic value of around 20 pesos, although copies can be found on e-commerce sites at up to 100 thousand pesos, but it is recommended to consult beforehand with experts in numismatics.

It is worth mentioning that at the time these banknotes were issued, security measures such as water sealsor security threads, just fine print details and serial numbers to validate against counterfeiting.

other banknotes

Through the aforementioned portal, another user puts up for sale a ticket for 100 pesos, that shows on the obverse the portrait of Venustiano Carranza, which reaches a price of up to 80 thousand pesos. This is a copy that entered circulation on September 3, 1981, according to the impression shown on the left side of the obverse. It can also be seen that the banknote belongs to the UB series.

The copy shows on the obverse a portrait of Venustiano Carranza, when he protested before the Assembly after reforming the Constitution, with a fragment of the mural “The trench” by Jose Clemente Orozco.

On the reverse you can see a Chac MoHe with a pair of coyotes and pumas on the sides of a frieze from Tula, Hidalgo.

