Will Smith’s son risks his life on top of a Tesla

July 17, 2022 6:46 p.m.

Jaden Smith became known to the world in the movie “Looking for happiness” where he played the son of the character of Will Smith, his father in real life. After his good command of the camera when she was just 8 years old, several producers were launched by her talents, considering that a new star was born in Jaden’s charisma.

However, and despite the fact that he never left acting, where he has several productions throughout his entire filmography, Will’s youngest son has turned more to music. On stage he has surrounded himself with the best R&B artists and has come to record several songs with Justin Bieber.

In fact, his success has led him to appear at massive festivals such as Coachella, where he surprised everyone by singing about a Tesla Model X whose market value amounts to 120 thousand dollars. The young Smith made a large part of his presentation at the festival edition in 2019 on one of the most requested electric cars by consumers.

Although at first it was considered as part of his show, Jaden was in charge of collapsing that premise and turned the Tesla model X into one more in each of his presentations throughout the United States. In factat award ceremonies he has also made sure that this jewel manufactured by Elon Musk’s company is visible to all.

It will not be very attractive for the billionaire and his company to see the brand’s special model hanging from beams and cables on each stage where Jaden performs, but the truth is that the 23-year-old singer has done massive publicity to date.

