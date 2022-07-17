Will Ryan Gosling play the character?

”Nova” is the next project from Marvel Studios. | marvel comics

The actor Ryan Gosling He has shot down all the rumors that claimed that he would be in charge of interpreting Richard Rider/Nova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even saying this, the actor expressed that he is interested in joining the film franchise based on comics. However, he would like to play a Marvel character that is less cosmic and more supernatural.

During an interview, the actor said that at the moment he is not in talks to participate in a Marvel movie, much less in the “Nova” project. Gosling also took the opportunity to reveal that the real superhero he wanted to play would be Ghost Riderbeing a character that was previously played by the actor Nicolas Cagein the movie ”Ghost Rider” of 2007.

The Sony Pictures film was moderately successful, but was notable for being the first incarnation of Johnny Blaze basing his story on the “Ghost Rider” comics. Cage subsequently reprized the role for him in the 2011 sequel, ”Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance”. Following the release of Sony’s second Ghost Rider film, the title character’s on-screen rights reverted to Marvel Studios.

Then the actor gabriel moon played the Robbie Reyes version of the Ghost Rider in the fourth season of the series ”Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, which was broadcast from September 2016 to May 2017. Luna was also in talks to return to the role as Robbie in a solo series of ”Ghost Rider” on the platform of Hulu, but the plans never came to anything. Since then, fans have wondered when they’ll see the Spirit of Vengeance again in the MCU.

What is confirmed is that Nova will have a way into the entire Marvel universe. After years of rumors and speculation, earlier this year Marvel Studios revealed that it was developing a Nova project, focusing on the character of Richard Rider.

The writer of the script for the ”Moon Knight” series, Know Pirzadawas attached to the project as a writer of the script for ”Nova”, although it is not yet clear if the project will be a movie or a series of Disney+. Nova himself has yet to appear in the MCU, but the Nova Corps organization was introduced to movie history in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.