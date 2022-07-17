will pay posthumous tribute to a medical student who ended his life

The director of the School of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Coahuila, Jesus Angel Padilla assured that Andy Saul, the student of this institution who took his own life in days gone by, could attend the graduation with his classmates; now a posthumous tribute will be paid to him at this event.

After the death of the young man, the first versions indicated that he suffered from depression after being suspended from internshipso he could not graduate next August with his classmates.

Given these versions, the director of the Faculty of Medicine explained that the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), informed them about some faults in which the medical intern would have incurred, for which it was necessary to withdraw him from the process and provide him with Psychological attention.

“Andy’s case never ceases to hurt us; authorities call us Social Security to tell us that there were some irregularities in his behavior, and in his performance as medical intern, and that there was a need to unsubscribe. We intercede for him so that he is not affected, and so that he recovers from what he told us he had and voluntarily and temporarily discharged to attend”noted the director.

Likewise, he indicated that after his treatment, an approach was had with the student, to follow up on his treatment. While on his side, Andy Saúl, upon learning that there would be a graduation ceremony for his peers, he applied to be part of the graduating class.

“Once we evaluated the situation, still not being an active part of the faculty, we informed him last Monday, we would assume the consequences, so he uploaded it, in order to integrate him into this graduation that will be on August 5. Now we will give you a posthumous tribute at that time and we hope that the family can join us”said.

The director of the Faculty of Medicine will implement a program of Psychological attention due to the suicide attempts that have been detected among his student.

“We want to see how we do so that no more cases are presented; there have been guys who have suicide attempt and fortunately they have not succeeded, as if Andy did. This forces us to review the psychological state of the students who enter, their abilities to tolerate frustration, resilience, ability to manage stress and everything that a career such as medicine implies, where day by day we have to face situations between life and death”said.