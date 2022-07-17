Will Chris Pratt become the new Indiana Jones? This replied to clear up the rumors

Chris Pratt He became one of the most recognized actors today. After the passage of him by “Guardians of the Galaxy” Y “Jurassic World“, the actor is present in the heads of all his fans, who want to see him play the ‘dr jones‘. Now, the actor was in charge of reveal whether or not he will be the one to take Harrison Ford’s place in the saga.

With the confirmation of “indiana jones 5“, lovers of the adventures of the ‘Dr. Jones’ will once again be able to see Harrison Ford on the big screen, but this seems to be the last film made by the American for the saga, so Pratt’s name reappeared on the list of possible successors.

After much speculation, it was Chris himself who decided to give his opinion on the matter and with this end the rumors if he will appear in a future sixth part. Pratt discussed the subject during his stint on the podcast ‘Happy Sad Confused‘, where he went to promote his latest project “The Ultimate List“.

Will he or will he not be the new ‘Dr. Jones’?

during the conversation Chris Pratt tried to dodge all the questions about “Indiana Jones“, but ended up revealing whether or not it is a possibility to see him with the mythical hat that characterizes Dr. Jones. Before giving this information, he decided joke that I didn’t know Steven Spielberg, this as part of his avoidance strategy to the subject.

After much speculation, the actor decided to confess that a phrase from Ford was the one that made him get scared and with this he did not want to take his place in the saga from “Indiana Jones”. In his statement he expressed that he does not know if it was really Harrison who said the phrase, but he is clear that he left a mark on him.

“All I know is that I once saw a line from Harrison Ford, and I don’t even know if it was really him, but it was enough to freak me out. It went something like: ‘When I die, Indiana Jones will die’. And I said to myself, ‘Am I going to be haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play him…?’ So no, those rumors about a recall or a reboot don’t take them seriously,” Pratt said.

The words that Chris quoted refer to a statement that the actor gave in 2019 where he explained that he was Indiana Jones, so when he is not there, the character will not be either. What is not clear is if Disney thinks the same or if he is already looking for the heir of the hat and the whip for when Ford cannot continue with the adventures of ‘Dr. Jones’.