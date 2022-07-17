Why was Rocky removed from Netflix?

The saga starring Sylvester Stallone was barely a year in the catalog of the streaming platform. Did you get to see it in its entirety?

If you were wondering what happened to Rocky and why is it no longer available in Netflix, You are in the right place. You are probably one of those who in October 2020, when the movies starring Sylvester Stallone reached the catalog of the company that leads the world of streamingcelebrated non-stop and even if you had stairs you decided to emulate the unmistakable boxer from Philadelphia.

Unfortunately, the six films that made up the original franchise (later expanded with the arrival of believe, which will launch its third part this year) were only there for a year. In October 2021 it was announced that Netflix would remove from its catalog all the films linked to this saga that was created in 1976, as a result of the persistence of a Sylvester Stallone tired of not being able to succeed Hollywood.

The reasons behind the removal of Rocky of Netflix they are very simple: the non-renewal of the license. As is known, this film of the boxer from Philadelphia is not an original production of the platform, so the distribution through the streaming It is traded for a certain period of time. In the event that the title is considered worthwhile and that it generates debate among users or is among the most viewed, said license may be renewed.

For Rockythis was not luck and once the license expired Netflix, was removed from the catalog. If you still want to see a movie Sylvester Stallone Within this platform, you are in luck. the red N It has titles like The Expendables, escape plan Y Daylight. But in case you still haven’t given up the urge to watch Rocky and want to do it, we have good news.

+Where to see the complete saga of Rocky

As stated above, films that are not original productions of the different platforms of streaming they negotiate their distribution rights in different regions. for lovers of Rockythe output of Netflix October 2021 was bad news, but this does not mean that they have to resort to piracy to be able to see these movie classics again. Currently, the complete saga is available in the catalog of Amazon Prime Videowhere you can also see the two films of believe.