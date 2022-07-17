Why do they help control climate change?

Seagrasses can capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere 35 times faster than tropical forests. What does this have to do with sharks? This species helps to balance predatory carnivores and herbivores, thus avoiding the marine overgrazingwhich allow the absorption of that element from the atmosphere, which is what causes global warming.

It is only one aspect of the importance of this species in oceanic ecosystems and in mitigating climate change and indicates the urgency with which action must be taken to preserve it, since it is one of the most threatened vertebrates today.

Sharks often make the news when they attack people, especially since the famous movie Jaws (Shark) by Steven Spielberg (1975), but all experts agree that shark attacks on humans are extremely rare and almost never fatal.

You can read: Mosquitoes that bit a thief allow to solve a case in China

The International Shark Awareness Daywhich is celebrated on July 14, aims to inform about the important role of sharks in life on the planet, at a time when they are one of the most threatened species.

“In the case of sharks, and unlike other threatened groups in which factors such as climate change, pollution or habitat loss are major threats, the direct action of people and unregulated fishing complicate their survival,” highlighted Verónica García, Specialist in Marine Ecosystems and Sustainable Fishing of Fundación Vida Silvestre Argentina.

In the Argentine Sea there are about 55 species of sharks that live both on the coasts, as well as in the open sea and in the depths. Just as they are found in a variety of environments, there are also multiple and diverse human activities that endanger them.