Who was he with whom 20 years ago? 10 famous couples that (maybe) we have forgotten

2002. The year in which the Euros enter our portfolio, the year of the afternoons in front of the TV with the aquatic adventures of SpongeBob and the amorous speeches of Ally McBeal (who was about to say “goodbye”). The year of evenings connected to the pc to peek at Friendster, the first social platform. The era of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey and the great Bennifer’s debut; fairytale loves finished on all covers and not always with a happy ending. But if some couples they have made history of gossip, we have others (perhaps) removed.

For example, Nicole Kidman was in love with a musician who was not her current husband, Keith Urban, and Captain America Chris Evans he had a long relationship with “the pastor’s daughter” before becoming a Marvel superhero. Penelope Cruz shared a similar surname to the boyfriend of the time and the teen stars of A mother as a friend they were crazy for each other even off the set. Let’s rediscover, who was with whom 20 years ago: from Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia to Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling in love while filming Formula for a crime up to the rising actor Ryan Reynolds and the rocker Alanis Morissette met at a celebrity birthday party.

