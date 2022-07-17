Who is the wife of actor David Harbour? Which singer is married to the Stranger Things actor?

David Harbour, is a well-known 47-year-old actor and composer, who has participated in different roles, among the best known is his participation in Stranger Things.

After debuting in Broadway in the year 1999 With the stage version of Self Defense, David Harbor began landing small roles on the big and small screen. He was a professor in The War of the Worlds, a married gay man who talked to Jake Gyllenhaal in Brokeback Mountain and Dracula in Awake. Increasingly in-demand supporting actor, he also appeared in Quantum of Solace, Revolutionary Road or The Shadow of Power.

In the violent 2012 thriller End of Watch, David Harbor plays a veteran cop who is stabbed in the eye by a gang member, and in the thriller Walking Among the Graves he plays one of the film’s two serial killers.

On the other hand, he is also active in several series, with more or less recurring roles in Manhattan or The Newsroom. But it’s with the Netflix series stranger things when the fame of the actor increases. In this series inspired by the universes of Stephen King and Steven Spielberg during the 1980s, he lends his imposing stature to Sheriff Jim Hopper, who sets out to unravel the mystery of young Will’s unexpected disappearance.

David Harbor has appeared in recent years in films like Suicide Squad or Tyler Rake. In 2019, he plays the lead role in Hellboy, directed by Neil Marshall. He also entered the MCU thanks to his participation in Black Widow, where he played Alexei Shostakov alongside Scarlett Johansson.

Who is the famous singer who is married to David Harbour?

The actor is married to the beautiful singer Lily Allen.