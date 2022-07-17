White House: Megan Rapinoe and Simone Biles Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Lto footballer megan rapinoe and the gymnast Simone Billes received this Thursday Presidential Medal of the Freedomthe highest civilian honor in the United States.

President Joe Biden awarded this recognition to 17 icons, among which, in addition to Biles and Rapinoe, were the actor Denzel Washington or the co-founder of Apple Steve Jobswho was awarded posthumously.

We see here an extraordinary group of Americans Joe Biden

“We see an extraordinary group of Americans here,” he said. Bidenaccording to which this week, in which July 4th was celebrated as Independence Day, served as a reminder of the ideal of the country and what unites them all as a nation: the defense of a “freedom that shines like the sun to illuminate the future of the world”.

bills25, didn’t need much of an introduction: She’s the most decorated gymnast in American history, with 32 Olympic and world medalsand adds to his sporting achievements his activism in favor of the mental health and safety of athletes, children in foster care and victims of sexual abuse.

Simone Biles receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden.AP

The young woman was one of the hundreds of athletes who Accused Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse and that put in the spotlight a system that allowed the technician to use his position to take advantage of them. “Speak for those who can’t,” Biden said of her.

From another of the decorated this Thursday, megan rapinoecaptain of the American soccer team OL Reign, champion with her 2019 World Cup team and activist for the rights of the LGBT community, His effort on and off the field was celebrated, as well as his fight for equal pay.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom honors people who have contributed in an exemplary way to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States.