Where have you seen all of Meryl Streep’s children?

With 72 years behind her and more than forty of them involved in the world of acting, Meryl Streep is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious and well-known actresses in the world.. In his extensive and prolific career, we can find titles such as “Sophie’s Decision”, “The Bridges of Madison” or “The Devil Wears Prada”, in the world of cinema; meanwhile, in the television field, where the American has been less present, she has been seen in fictions such as ‘The Roosevelts’ or ‘Big Little Lies’.

Meryl Streep in the movie “Don’t Look Up”, her most recent work to date

Streep’s work has led her to numerous awards around the world, including his twenty-one Oscar nominations stand out, of which he managed to win three times: In 1980, she won the award for Best Supporting Actress for “Kramer vs. Kramer”; in 1983, she won the Best Actress award for “Sophie’s Decision”; while in 2012 she won in the same category after her performance in “The Iron Lady”. With such an extensive professional career involved in the world of acting, it is not surprising that her four children, born from her marriage to the sculptor Don Gummer, have been called, to a greater or lesser extent, by said discipline.

Both Henry Gummer and his sisters Mamie, Grace and Louisa have tried the experience of giving life to different characters throughout their lives, whether with small roles or other more prominent ones. In the case of the second and third, in fact, they were introduced to the world of acting at a very young age., in two projects with his mother, with little more than two and seven years of age. Discreet and punctual raids that, at that time, moved away from the popular actress to protect the girls, presenting them with false names. With such early beginnings, it is surprising that both sisters have been especially involved in the art of acting, unlike her older brother, while the youngest of the four has just made her debut on television. At FormulaTV, we review the productions in which each one has been a part, even when, perhaps, we have not realized.

Henry Wolfe, more musician than actor

Henry Wolfe in one of his concerts

Born on November 13, 1979, Henry Wolfe Gummer, better known as Henry Wolfe, is Streepy’s eldest son made his acting debut in front of the cameras in the 2006 film Lying, year in which he was also part of “The Good Shepherd”. After these signings, came roles in “Wolfe with an E” (2011) and “The Wait” (2011), in all of them with small roles. In addition, the American worked as an actor in several shorts and had a small appearance in ‘State of the Union’. Nevertheless, since 2014, Wolfe has been away from his acting side and has turned fully to musicart in which he has a more extensive and outstanding career.

In the early 2000s, Wolfe co-founded the indie pop group Bravo Silva, with whom he released an EP and an album in 2005. After the group disbanded, the American dedicated himself to a solo career that survives today, since the American continues to act in different places in his country, as he himself shares on his Instagram account. Likewise, Wolfe has released several albums, as has He has participated in the soundtrack of several feature films, such as “Julie y Julia” or “Ricki”both starring his mother.

Mamie Gummer, a career with more than 40 productions

Mamie Gummer in ‘True Detective’

Mary Willa “Mamie” Gummer is Streep’s second child, born on August 3, 1983. Although she made her debut before the cameras with just over two years of age in the movie “The cake is over”, it was not until 2006 when the American returned to stand before them again after devoting himself to the world of theater and participating in a short film. It was in 2006 when she was part of the cast of “La gran fraud”, after which they arrived roles in up to fifteen films, among which his work in films such as “Locked Up” (2010), “Efectos secondary” (2013), “The Lifeguard” (2013) and “Ricki” (2015) stand out. In the latter, in fact, Gummer had the opportunity to work again with her mother, the protagonist of the feature film.

Although her brother Henry turned to the seventh art during his time as an actor, the truth is that Streep’s second daughter has also accumulated different roles in various television series over the years. Her debut on the small screen came in 2008, with the miniseries ‘John Adams’, where she was present in three episodes. After being part of several fictions, In 2012 Gummer landed her first leading role in the series ‘Emily Owens MD’at the same time that he had several sporadic interventions in ‘The Good Wife’ between 2010 and 2015.

‘The Collection’, ‘True Detective’, ‘Chosen for Glory’, ‘The Good Fight’ and ‘DMZ’, her latest work to date, are other fictions in which the American has been a part, with roles more or less prominent, like ‘Blood of Zeus’, an animated series in which Gummer lent his voice to the character of Lucy. In this way, the actress has come to accumulate up to forty productions, both film and televisionto which his theatrical performances are also added.

Grace Gummer, actress from the age of seven

Grace Gummer in the miniseries ‘Dr. Death’

Grace Jane Gummer was born on May 9, 1986, being the third daughter of Streep and, seven years later, was first put in front of the cameras in “The house of the spirits”, where he gave life to a younger version of the character that his mother gave life to. However, like her sister Mamie de ella, she did not resume her career as an actress in an audiovisual production until she, In 2010, he joined the cast of the movie “Meskada”, just as he made his debut on television as part of ‘Gigantic’. Since then, the third Gummer has worked on about a dozen more films, among which “Frances Ha” (2012) or “Debt of honor” (2014) stand out.

Although Grace’s career has a smaller number of projects, the truth is that the roles in which Streep’s third daughter has worked have been more prominent, as it occurs in productions that are much better known internationally. ‘Smash’, ‘Zero Hour’ or ‘The Newsroom’ are some of his first fictions, to which was added an episodic appearance in ‘American Horror Story: Coven’, which was followed by a longer one in the fourth season of the famous horror series, called “Freak Show”.

‘Extant’, a production in which he worked between 2014 and 2015, was his first project as part of the main cast. Just a year later, Gummer took part in a large part of the episodes of the popular series ‘Mr. Robot’ and, as early as 2019, she worked on ‘The Hot Zone’. His last role to date was in ‘Dr. Death’fiction of which she was part of the most outstanding cast, and with which the American added fifteen television series behind her back.

Louisa Jacobson, a debutant in ‘The Golden Age’

Louisa Jacobson in ‘The Gilded Age’

Louisa Jacobson Gummer is the youngest of the Streep-Gummer family and was born on June 12, 1991. Unlike her sisters, she did not have an early foray into the audiovisual world (although in the theater during his school years), where he has begun to break in with the name of Louisa Jacobson. This is due to the fact that the rules of the Screen Actors Guild do not allow its members to use the same or similar professional name as another and, since they already have a Louisa Gummer, the young actress has chosen to use his middle name and dispense with his last name in his professional career.

Although she graduated in Psychology, Gummer chose to apply to the Yale Theater School, thanks to which she made her professional debut on stage in 2018. Since then, the American continued to work in small companies, just as she served as a model and even, in 2019, he acted in the TV movie “Gone Hollywood”, being his first job in the audiovisual world.

Three years later, Gummer, who has been the daughter of Streep who at a later age has achieved a prominent role before the cameras, He got his first role, a leading role, in fiction: specifically, in the HBO series ‘The Golden Age’, where the actress gives life to Marian Brook. The production tells the story of said young woman who, after becoming an orphan, moves in with her aunts, members of the very conservative North American high society, with whom her niece irremediably collides.