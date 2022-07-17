What to watch on Netflix: 4 fabulous series that you can watch in less than 6 hours – Series News

For when you have little more than an afternoon or a day to see something new. Infallible and very satisfactory proposals that will not take up too much of your time.

We don’t always have all the time in the world to start a new series. That is why some of those short-lived ones always work for us, with few chapters and usually a single season. With that series class you complete a silly afternoon off or even a weekend marathon in which you do not feel like moving much from the sofa.

We don’t even have to leave the same platform. On Netflix we can find several of those miniseries or short series of one season with which to fill that silly hole that you don’t know how to fill. These four different proposals, all fabulous, will accomplish the task quite well and will be a good investment of that short space of time.

‘The war in Hollywood’ (2017)

Great filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Greengrass or Lawrence Kasdan are responsible for providing a historical perspective to one of the key periods in the history of cinema. In three episodes narrated by Meryl Streep, the docuseries The War in Hollywood plunges us into the point where World War II and the film industry interconnected.

The documentary focuses on five filmmakers who decided to put their careers on hold so they could serve their country: John Ford, William Wyler, John Huston, Frank Capra and George Stevens. They all risked their lives going to film the battlefield and tell the truth to the American people. An act that forever changed the perception of war and produced archival footage that remains essential.

‘Believe me’ (2019)

An intriguing and devastating twist on the series of detectives and fatal crimes. Toni Collette and Merritt Wever play the police in this feminist True Detective that offers a hard look at the reality of violence and sexual abuse, also showing the perspectives of the victims through the character of Kaitlyn Dever. Believe me is a formidable and well-crafted 8-episode miniseries.

a drama that counts the true story of an adopted teenager who files a rape complaint and, in the end, decides to withdraw it. Accused of lying in court and with constant social pressure, even her foster parents doubt her, the young woman has to face her new life. At the same time, two Colorado inspectors investigate the case, collecting evidence to discover the truth.

‘Unorthodox’ (2020)

An amazing German series that was a revolution a couple of years ago. Unorthodox offers a unique and heartbreaking glimpse into the reality of ultra-Orthodox religious communities and the women who grow up in such contexts. In just four episodes, it tells you the impressive journey of one of them trying to discover herself beyond that context.

Deborah Feldman lives in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish religious sect called Satmar Hasidim, whose life is isolated from the rest of the world. With a mentally ill father unable to care for her and a mother who ran away when she was beyond reason, Deborah grew up with her religiously strict grandparents and uncles. A marriage arranged by her family leads Deborah to flee the community and move abroad in order to start a new life in which she can make her own decisions without impositions or prohibitions.

‘This Shit Is Overcome’ (2020)

A great and unfairly canceled youth series that gave an interesting twist to the genre of superpowers in teenagers. This shit is beyond me, and its seven half-hour episodes offered a refreshingly unsweetened journey through a dodgy adolescence. The one of constantly discovering things about yourself, and not all of them pretty, while being pressured to fast-forward to the responsibilities of adulthood.

The series is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman and tells the story of a young teenager in high school, Sydney (Sophia Lillis). At school she has to deal with typical teenage problems, at home she has to take on extra responsibilities and, as if that weren’t enough, she begins to develop telekinetic powers that emerge in mysterious ways.

