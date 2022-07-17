What they have said (and done) to Simone Biles on a plane

Biles and soccer player Megan Rapinoe received last Thursday the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian distinction in the United States

Simone Biles, the American gymnast who made history in the Rio Olympics in 2016 for winning four gold medals and also made history in Tokyo 2020 putting mental health ahead of sport, he has wryly commented on what a stewardess said and did to him during a flight.

i’m crying at the thought of a flight attendant giving simone biles the most decorated gymnast in history a coloring book because she is 4’8” pic.twitter.com/s03QHpUUH8 — matt (@mattxiv) July 9, 2022

In those last Olympic Games, Biles withdrew from several finals due to mental health issues that he did not hesitate to share with the viewers. A decision that has marked a before and after in mental health in sport.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, awarded this recognition to 17 icons, among which, in addition to Biles and Rapinoe, were the actor Denzel Washington or the co-founder of Apple Steve Jobs, who was distinguished posthumously.

Bills, 25, didn’t need much of an introduction: is the most decorated gymnast in American history, with 32 world and Olympic medals, and adds to her sporting achievements her activism on behalf of the mental health and safety of athletes, children in foster care and victims of sexual abuse .

The young woman was one of the hundreds of athletes who accused the doctor of the Olympic team Larry Nassar of sexual abuse and that put in the spotlight a system that allowed the technician to use his position to take advantage of them. “Speak for those who can’t,” Biden said of her.

In addition to the Freedom Medal, Biles has been news in the media for a curious moment he lived on a plane with a stewardess. She has explained the athlete herself that the worker offered her a coloring book for her thinking that she was a girl.

Something that she herself has laughed at on her social networks: “The stewardess trying to give me a coloring book when I boarded. I told him ‘no, I’m fine, I’m 25 years old’.