What movies will we see him in in 2023?

Nicolas Cage opens this weekend Pig, a role for which the ill-fated actor has once again earned the respect of international critics. After a decade making low-quality productionswith the aim of reducing the resounding debt that his accountant left him by absconding with part of his money, now it seems that the Oscar winner is once again recovering that reminiscence of success that he experienced in the 80s and 90s. But what?is this by chance? Is the best Cage back? What movies will we see him in the nearest future?

The series about Joe Exotic

The documentary about Joe Exotic raised so many passions that the producer decided that the story of “Doc” Antle will have a fictionalized series starring Cage. This quirky owner of a big cat zoo. Exotic was accused of sexual abuse, violence and misconduct. A role in which he andFrancis Ford Coppola’s nephew could represent one of the best performances of the year on television. Knowing Cage’s trajectory, Exotic’s looks and attitude it seems to exist for the actor to play.

‘Reinfield’

Nicolas Cage is going to be DRACULA and we already have the first images. The film will focus on Renfield, an insane asylum patient who, despite suffering from delusions and hallucinations, was actually a servant of Count Dracula. I really want to see this NOW. pic.twitter.com/rm5z05bX59 — ɐntonio 📼 (@levmauc) March 23, 2022

Few actors have the honor of having played the lord of darkness and in april 2023Cage will do it in Renfieldthe story that will focus on the patient of the asylum who becomes a servant of dracula, suffering from delusions and hallucinations. A few months ago we could see what the protagonist would look like, this Dracula will be anything but restrained.

‘The Retirement Plan’

Criminal tape in which Matt (Cage) you must help your daughter Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her little granddaughter sarah (Thalia Campbell) from a mafia group that is putting their lives on the line. Matt appears to be a normal father, but shortly after things get even more complicated, Ahsley discovers that his father has a hidden past.

‘Butcher’s Crossing’

Based on the acclaimed novel by John Williamsthis epic western will tell the journey of the ddeserter ivy across Colorado, where he joins a group of buffalo hunters for protection. Nicolas Cage will play Miller and it will be the first western film in which we see the prolific actor.