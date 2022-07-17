What is post COVID cough and how can it be CURED?

The covidaccording to various investigations and studies, it is a disease that directly affects the respiratory system, since the contagion enters through the nose and mouth, hence the WHO recommends the use of protective masks or face masks, always trying to cover the nose and mouth.

This disease has different variants which act differently in people, however, according to studies it has been revealed that one of the post COVID symptoms that occurs most in recovered patients is the cough. This type of cough occurs in about 2.5 percent of people who had covid even a year ago.

The post COVID cough It is present because the tissues of the respiratory system of people who had COVID swell, producing a liquid which can last a long time, this causes a cough to appear. Another reason for presenting this type of cough is due to the affectation in the lungs, inflammation in neuronal pathways and scarring of the pulmonary pathway.

How to cure post COVID cough?

For cure the cough after having had covidone of the simplest remedies is chipas some pill to clear the throat, you can also choose to do some rinses with saline solutions and get to sleep in an upright position.

In addition, experts recommend eating a diet that is rich in vitamin C, this to strengthen the immune system. When breathing, the ideal is to do it slowly, inhaling through the nose so that in this way the sensation of coughing is avoided, when the air passes through the cavities; this way you can cure the post COVID cough.