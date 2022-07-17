What is post COVID cough and how can it be CURED?

The covidaccording to various investigations and studies, it is a disease that directly affects the respiratory system, since the contagion enters through the nose and mouth, hence the WHO recommends the use of protective masks or face masks, always trying to cover the nose and mouth.

This disease has different variants which act differently in people, however, according to studies it has been revealed that one of the post COVID symptoms that occurs most in recovered patients is the cough. This type of cough occurs in about 2.5 percent of people who had covid even a year ago.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker