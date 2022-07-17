What Elsa Pataky thought of Cris Hemsworth’s muscular body

We’re sure you agree with us if we tell you that Chris Hemsworth is one of the hottest actors, right? The Australian interpreter has just released ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth installment of the god of thunder, whose trailer left us a lot of memes on Twitter about his ass. A ribbon for which he has made an incredible physical change. Hemsworth is fitter than ever (if that’s even possible) and his incredible musculature has left us in awe. We don’t give a damn about it, although Elsa Pataky doesn’t think the same…

In a recent interview, the actor said that his training routine for the role of Thor included swimming, martial arts and weights, as well as a nutrition plan that required him to eat 6,000 calories a day. According to himself, his training plan arose from boredom, since being locked up by COVID was “like a prison.”

“It was training, eating, training, eating. There was nothing else to do. Then I appeared for the biggest movie ever,” he revealed. Elsa Pataky, his wife, thought it was too drastic a change and she was not too happy with the result. “My wife said, ‘It’s too much,'” Chris said. “There are a lot of my male friends who say, ‘Yes!’ but a lot of friends and family are like, ‘Yuck.'”

“I was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re right,'” Chris says, remembering how big he got. “It was one thing to train and eat that much and then sleep all day. To do this and then a normal 12 hour day is something else. It was horrible. I won’t do it again. You guys can give me a sleek, muscular costume next time.” he added.

