Weekly Recap – Bitcoin Price and Top Crypto News of the Last 7 Days

Cripto247 gives you a summary of the global crypto ecosystem and how the price of bitcoin evolved in the week

UN Suggests Developing Countries Regulate Their Crypto Ecosystems

By

The report called “Not all that glitters is gold” of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) admits that cryptocurrencies have some advantagesbut its disadvantages far outweigh the benefits that individuals and financial institutions can obtain ► Read full report

Venezuela is the third country with the highest crypto adoption worldwide

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development highlighted that 10.3% of Venezuelans use or have used cryptocurrencies ► See note

South Park mocked Matt Damon and other celebrities for advertising crypto companies

Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s new movie references the crypto promotions made by the stars ► See article

Bitcoin production costs fall and experts fear that it will drive down its price

The group of crypto strategists of the American bank JP Morgan issued a report in which it suggested that the reduction in the cost of production of bitcoin (BTC) could be a determining factor in the price of BTC ► See opinion

The 7 most important risks of the DeFi ecosystem

CoinShares compiled a list of issues to consider when exploring decentralized finance See full note

Bitcoin price evolution: Sunday, July 10 to Saturday, July 16, 2022:

Join the Crypto247 community. Follow in TwitterInstagram, Facebook, YouTube, Telegram and find out all the news from the crypto world instantly.