Web3, ‘blockchain’ or metaverse: 7 books to understand the future of the internet

With concepts like the metaverse, the blockchainWeb3, NFTs, or the seemingly endless variety of cryptocurrencies, sometimes it feels like tech enthusiasts are trying to uproot people’s idea of ​​the internet. In fact, some of these issues by themselves are enough to make some people immediately turn their heads.

The feeling that the internet is about to undergo an unprecedented change is widespread. Issues such as data privacy, cybersecurity or the power consolidated in a few technological giants are causing more and more concern among the people and among the rulers.

The defenders of ideas such as Web3 or the metaverse are confident that their proposals will lead to a better world on the digital plane. In doing so, they are making huge investments worth billions of euros. According to CB Insights, the total investment in the metaverse is expected to exceed one billion euros by the end of the decade in which we find ourselves.

However, the internet moves quickly and chaotically, to the point that no one can be sure where it will go in the future. Proof of this is that nobody agrees to offer a definition of the concept of “metaverse”.

Presenting some of these changes as inevitable has made them much more confusing to follow. and much more difficult to accept. Not to mention the scams: the US Federal Trade Commission recently reported that more than 46,000 people had lost nearly 1,000 million euros in crypto-scams since the beginning of 2021.

In order to critically reflect on these latest internet trends, as well as review the history of the web and see how it might evolve, Business Insider has collected 7 books, as entertaining as they are insightful, on this particular topic.

weaving the web (weaving the web) tells the story of the creation of the World Wide Web from the perspective of the man who created it. British scientist Berners-Lee looks back on the technological advances that made the world-changing invention possible. In addition, the author narrates the obstacles he faced in order to develop it at CERN in the late 1980s.

The most interesting thing about the book is that it also goes into great depth about the original vision of the web and how it could transform our world. Reading it now after its publication in 1999 is like traveling back in time.. It’s fascinating to compare what the initial vision was with the Internet we use today and the vision Web3 enthusiasts have of it.

Also, Berners-Lee reflects on his personal criticism of the state of the internet at the time, such as privacy concerns and the growing power of software companies. The fact that many of these problems persist 20 years later sheds light on why there are now proposals to rethink the internet.

Second Life, the online platform that allows its users to create an avatar to be able to do practically anything in a virtual world, was very popular in the late 2000s. In 2013, the platform had more than a million monthly “residents” and had processed around €3.2 billion in virtual transactions.

It’s undeniable that platforms like Meta’s Horizon Worlds eerily resemble Second Lifeto the point that hardly any discussion of the metaverse concludes without someone making this comparison.

Thus, can almost be considered The Making of Second Life (That’s how it was done Second Life) as a card from the metaverse. In his 2008 book, journalist Wagner James Au set himself the challenge of infiltrating this virtual world as a correspondent detailing the events taking place on a page called New World Notes.

At the beginning of the text, Au specifies that he was “an avatar who interviewed other avatars, a chronicler of their conflicts and aspirations”. Thus reflecting from the demonstrations and political campaigns that took place in the virtual world, to the way in which brands and communication agencies pounced on Second Life.

Many of the proposals for a new internet revolve around the blockchain or blockchain, technology that allows the existence of cryptocurrencies, NFTs or smart contracts. However, what exactly is the blockchain and how it works can be especially difficult questions to understand.

The objective of Blockchain Basics (Basics of the blockchain) is to simplify this technology and make it as easy to understand as possible. To do this, he breaks it down into 25 steps and, to a large extent, he achieves what he sets out to do.

Throughout the book, its author, Daniel Drescher relies on metaphors to transform technical concepts into simple terms. In addition, it examines every aspect of the blockchain breaking down what its objective is, what challenges it poses and what its dynamics consist of. Each chapter concludes with a graphic summary that reinforces the information and serves as a convenient reference to be able to return to it in the future.

science fiction novel SnowCrash it was where the term “metaverse” originated. Stephenson used it to describe a virtual reality-based successor to the internet. Furthermore, he popularized the term “avatar” for the virtual bodies that inhabit an online world.

Published in 1992, the novel follows Hiro, a hacker and pizza delivery guy who spends much of his time in the metaverse trying to escape the grim reality around him.

After a world economic and governmental collapse, power passes into the hands of a handful of technological giants. In that context, the metaverse is a virtual world that serves to escape from real life and which consists of a seemingly endless street where avatars stroll, socialize and frequent the many virtual shops and attractions.

Despite Stephenson’s overtly negative portrayal, tech companies have used the metaverse as a source of inspiration. Avatars are now platform staples like Roblox or games like Minecraft. Facebook went a step further by changing its name to Meta last year and positioning itself as one of the organizations that is most committed to the metaverse.

Like SnowCrashthe science fiction novel made into a film by Steven Spielberg, ready player one, it is essential to understand in depth the idea of ​​metaverse.

The action it also takes place in a United States that has been devastated by an economic and environmental disaster. Wade Watts, a teenager living in an impoverished neighborhood spends most of his time in a virtual reality metaverse called Oasis. The company behind Oasis has more power than the governmentto the point that Watts, for example, goes to school in the metaverse.

Readers don’t usually leave Ready Player One thinking it’s a world they want to live in, but the book can serve as a representation of the kind of metaverse that executives like Mark Zuckerberg aspire to. Oasis is not only based on virtual reality, but it is also run by a technological giant with unprecedented power.

The blockchain used by Ethereum is part of many of the future visions of a new internet web-based3. the infinite machine is a gripping read detailing how the technology behind this cryptocurrency came to be.

Through more than 100 interviews with the founders and developers who implemented the Ethereum protocol, the author recounts the ups and downs and the milestones of its creation: from the “road trip of the blockchain” that brought together some of the great founders of this technology, to the house in Miami in which much of the project came to life.

The book includes private conversations between the founders, as well as excerpts from their white papers. Since its publication in 2020, many things have happened in the sector, however, the text does its job by illustrating how these companies use the blockchain to try to turn the entire financial system upside downfrom payments to fundraising and loans.

While many visions of the new internet revolve around Web3 and the metaverse, these are just a few ways to think about how the web might evolve. Instead, Four Internets examines the influence of geopolitics, management and ideologies that oppose the free flow of data.

In his 2021 book, O’Hara and Hall discuss the original vision of the Internet as a single global networkdealing with the problems that this vision entails and the alternatives that are currently emerging.

As its title suggests, the text explores 4 different types of Internet that, according to the authors, are emerging and must coexist.

Silicon Valley’s open internet, “based on the principles of openness and efficient data flow”; the Brussels bourgeois, “exemplified in the European Union and focused on a legal administration”; the Washington commercial, “focused on exploitation rights and market solutions”; and the paternal from Beijing, “illustrated by the Chinese government and its control of content.”