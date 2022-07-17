We talk to Ryan Gosling and Dhanush

Ahead of its premiere on Netflix on July 22, it opens in theaters today the unseen agentadaptation of the novel the gray man by Mark Greaney

adaptation of The Gray man (The invisible agent), has directed by the Russo Brothers. Responsible for the UCM infinity saga, and written by Joe Russo along with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely responsible for the scripts of, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame.

The film stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page and Dhanush among others.

Recently Cinemascomics was able to participate in the international junket to Ryan Gosling to ask him if The Invisible Agent was the film that has most physically demanded him and how was his training. And this told us:

“[Se aclara la garganta] Yes. There was, as you can imagine, a lot of training for the film. But, yeah, I had, you know, an incredible amount of help. There was an amazing stunt team. You know, in the beginning, they went through all these different styles of martial arts and tried to cure it for me and the character. And then we had this amazing advisor named Chili Palmer, who is a former member of Delta Force. I tried to just join at the hip with him. He had all these, you know, amazing tactical tips, but also these really amazing ideas.”.

However, this was not the only question we were able to address to the cast members that make up The invisible agent. Participating in the film is Dhanush, an actor with a huge filmography in India, with 50 films behind him, but in the Russo brothers’ film it meant his jump to a Hollywood blockbuster and we wanted to know how his experience working with the Russos and this cast?

“It was incredible. I had a great time understanding how Hollywood works. I have made about 50 films in 22 years of work in the Indian film industry. You often don’t get a chance to feel like a newcomer because the first time everything happens in a blur, you don’t realize what’s happening, but this time, you know, I had a chance to look at myself as a newcomer. arrived”.

Dhanush went on to say: “It was really amazing. Growing up watching Hollywood movies and being in one is really… yeah, it’s nice. [RISAS] It’s really nice and I’m so thankful to the Russos for finding me and choosing me and it’s just amazing.”

Chris Evans also spoke of the confidence and tranquility that working once again with the Russo brothers gives him when playing the villain of the film: “Playing a villain is always a little more fun, you have a little more freedom, you get a lot more jokes, but working with the Russos is what gives you that sense of confidence and freedom. You know, when you trust filmmakers, you’re more willing to take risks, and certainly a character like this demands risk. So without the Russos and the relationship and rapport that we have, I don’t know if he would have had such a rewarding experience.”

About the movie

The invisible agent follows Court Gentry / Sierra 6 (Ryan Gosling). An inmate who is released in exchange for training and working for a special unit of CIA assassins, the Sierra, led by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton).

During a mission, Six discovers that his target is not who he was told it was and becomes a target by seizing an asset that would put in check his current head of operations at the CIA, Denny Carmichael, played by Regé-Jean. Page. He commissions a former colleague of Six, Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), to pursue him around the world, kill him and recover the asset in any way, using all the resources at his disposal. Six will have the help of another CIA agent, Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) to cover his back.