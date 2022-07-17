VIDEO Ryan Garcia knocked down Fortuna 3 times and wins by KO

After a lot of ‘warming up’ this shot, Ryan Garcia fulfilled with the forecasts and achieved a victory overwhelming against Javier Fortunabecause after knock him down 3 times‘King Ry’ took the fight for KOkeeping his undefeated.

Ryan Garcia He was forceful from the first episode and always sought to hurt his rival, so as the minutes passed, it was possible to predict what the result of this shot would be; in the end it was fulfilled.

It may interest you:

Ryan García responds and attacks Canelo Álvarez and Mayweather



Canelo says he will look for Bivol after facing Golovkin

The Fight started a bit partnerwith both boxers being analyzed, but Javier Fortuna It was not fully noticed in the ring, since although sought to hit a ‘King Ry’, the Dominican it was noticed fearful.

Ryan Garcia dominated part of round 2 and 3 and apparently he took the measure of Xavier Fortune, since after connecting good combinations in the integrity of his rival, he doubled it a couple of times.

The round 4 and 5 would lethal for Javier Fortunawell Ryan Garcia hit him hard and true in every round and sent him to the canvas. The referee made the preventive count, it seemed that the ‘Bumblebee’ he wasn’t going to continue, but he always got up.

The round 6 was the final of this story, because Ryan Garcia he looked for him from the beginning and began to corner him; in the center of the ring connected one well shrapnel from blows, Fortune fell to the canvasthe referee He counted and there was no more time.

Ryan Garcia remains undefeated

After this result, ‘King Ry’ maintains its brand 23-0, where now 19 of these triumphs have been for the way of the KO, so it is expected that former member of ‘Canelo Team’ agree to an even more complicated fight, since it is expected that it could be against Gervonta Davis.

We recommend you:

Pitbull Cruz attacks Ryan Garcia hours before his fight against Fortuna

