Various media could uncover more scandals about Vince McMahon in the coming weeks



Vince McMahon He has endured his position in WWE despite having starred in a series of alleged scandals related to bribes to former WWE employees. The last thing we knew is that the WWE chairman allegedly paid 12 million to several workers and specifically 7.5 million dollars to one in particular to keep their personal relationship secret.

Both Vince McMahon and WWE have taken the first hit. However, McMahon had to step aside and cede his General Manager position to his daughter Stephanie McMahon. With this movement, WWE has maintained its value on the stock market and there are no indications that sponsors on television are going to make any moves in this regard. However, it seems that the company will still have to fight hard to save its image.

Mike Johnson, a journalist for PW Insider, has reported on his website that several major media are working to contact some of the former WWE employees who could be involved in these alleged scandals. One of those means is HBO. subscription television network wants to interview one of those involved in the Real Sports program, presented by Bryant Gumbel. In addition, the Wall Street Journal is working on another possible report on McMahon that will see the light soon.

“PWInsider.com has learned of someone who has been contacted about a possible interview HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel has been preparing regarding a potential story about the McMahon allegations,” Johnson wrote. “They have tried to contact former employees of the company. We can also confirm that Wall Street Journal reporters are working on another possible report on McMahon that they hope to publish in the coming weeks and that they have been working to get in touch with former WWE fighters in recent days. “

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.