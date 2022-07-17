Upcoming releases: ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Anything’s Possible’

A list curated by The Associated Press of what’s coming to streaming services, music platforms, movies and television in the United States. Dates may vary in other countries.

CINEMA

— Netflix made one of its biggest bets yet on “The Gray Man,” an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The film, one of the most expensive on the streaming service, is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers who were behind one of the biggest box office hits in history (“Avengers: Endgame”) before they started producing hits. for Netflix. His film “Extraction” (“Rescue Mission”), with Chris Hemsworth, is one of the most watched on the service, and “The Gray Man”, a spy adventure with a comic touch and franchise ambitions, will probably achieve the same. when it opens next Friday.

— Before Billy Porter was a star on Broadway and red carpets, he was a kid in Pittsburgh. In “Anything’s Possible,” Porter returns to his hometown to make his directorial debut with a trans coming-of-age comedy. The film, which opens next Friday on Amazon Prime Video, stars Eva Reign as a black transgender teenager in a relationship with a boy (Abubakr Ali) that causes a stir throughout her school. Porter designed his film, written by Ximena García Lecuona, as a Gen Z teen rom-com and a love letter to Pittsburgh.

—Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Few details are available about Beyoncé’s new album, “Renaissance,” due out Friday, July 22, but the first single is already doing very well: “Break My Soul” became the first song in 26 years to debut in the top 10 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. As for the 16-track album, Beyoncé calls it “a beautiful journey of exploration.” Creating it “allowed me a place to dream and find an escape during a scary time for the world,” the superstar wrote on Instagram, alongside an image of herself on a see-through horse. In June, she teased on her social media that “Renaissance” would be a “first act,” but it’s unclear how many there will be or when they will premiere.

— It’s July and that means a second album promised for 2022 from crazy professor of rock, Jack White. The musician follows up the April release of “Fear of the Dawn” with the 11-song album “Entering Heaven Alive.” Both share the same theme, “Taking Me Back”, but with different arrangements: one heavy, the other jazz. Another song is called “Queen of the Bees” and says (in English): “I want to hug you like a sloth hugs a tree.” White told Entertainment Weekly: “I challenged myself to see what I could get away with!”

— ZZ Top, now without Dusty Hill, has a new 11-piece live album called “Raw” featuring several of the band’s hits, including “Gimmie All Your Lovin” and “La Grange.” Recorded in 2019 at Gruene Hall, “the oldest dance hall in Texas,” “Raw” features the band’s original lineup with guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard, and Hill on bass. Made in connection with ZZ Top’s 2019 Netflix documentary “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” the album was produced by Gibbons and is dedicated “in memory of Dusty Hill.”

— Ben Harper has never beat around the bush and that’s clearly the case with his new 11-song album, “Bloodline Maintenance”. “Slavery / We need to talk about it / Black Lives Matter / Because history says we don’t,” he sings in English over funky guitar on the lead single, “We Need To Talk About It.” On the record, Harper reflects on the loss of his father and the personal nature of the subject led Ben to perform most of the album himself, playing guitar, bass, drums and percussion, including a toy box of plastic. “I knew the sounds I was hearing in my head were so unorthodox that I had to do it myself,” he said.

—Mark Kennedy

TV

— Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward were acclaimed actors and a longtime married couple. They were also “The Last Movie Stars,” according to the six-part documentary of that title that premieres Thursday on HBO Max. The series, directed by actor Ethan Hawke, promises a definitive account of their “dedication to their art, their philanthropy and each other.” Transcripts of interviews with Newman and intimates, made for an autobiography that remained incomplete, are performed by actors including George Clooney and Laura Linney. Several of his children and Martin Scorsese, executive producer of the docuseries, are also heard.

— The summer thrill ride known as “Shark Week” is back on the Discovery Channel for the 34th year, with stars including pork-loving tiger sharks and “monster” hammerhead sharks. The Exuma Islands of the Bahamas and Papua New Guinea are among the new locations visited during the week-long extravaganza that will air from Sunday, July 24 through Saturday, July 30, with Dwayne Johnson as its first emcee. Marine biologists and institutions contribute information on the mating and migration of sharks, and findings on a new and undescribed species are promised. Among the highlights: “Walking Shark Island” on Wednesday, featuring a scientist’s investigation into the evolution of sharks.

— Lynn Elber