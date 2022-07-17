Two films that Will Smith was going to star in, canceled after his slap in the face of the presenter at the Oscars

The interpreter sees his next projects falter while the Academy studies measures against him for the aggression against Chris Rock

One week after Will Smith’s slap in the face of comedian Chris Rock at the Oscar ceremony, the actor has seen how two of his next projects have been cancelled, according to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

The first one is ‘Fast and Loose’, a film that was going to star in Netflix. A project that seems to have been definitively paralyzed but that, as reported by the American publication, began to have problems before Smith’s aggression against Rock at the Oscars took place.

And it is that, as he remembers, a week before the gala, David Leitch, the director linked to the project, left the film. The filmmaker responsible for ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’ or ‘Deadpool 2’ finally left Netflix’s ‘Fast and Loose’ in favor of ‘Fall Guy’, a film produced by Universal and starring Ryan Gosling.

After the departure of the director, the streaming service began the search for a new filmmaker to take charge of the project, but after the Oscars scandal, Netflix would have decided to suspend the project indefinitely.

The same thing happens, according to THR, with the fourth installment of ‘Two rebel policemen’. The fourth installment of the saga in which Smith stars alongside Martin Lawrence It had been in active development for some time. In fact, Smith received 40 pages of the script before the Oscars, but now he too has stalled.

In addition, THR advances that “it is likely” that the same thing will happen with some of its other pre-production projects starring Smith. It must be remembered that the actor stars ’emancipation’ribbon Antoine Fuqa for Apple that is already in the post-production phase, so it is more than likely that it will see the light even though it may delay its release. In addition, Smith also had on his agenda ‘The Council’ribbon peter landesman of which, for the moment, there is no news.

Last Friday the actor announced that he was resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood after the agency would confirm the opening of an investigation into the incident and announce disciplinary action against Smith.

The President of the Academy, David Rubinresponded to the actor’s resignation by saying that they will continue to advance in the disciplinary procedures, and has confirmed that the Academy has a meeting scheduled for next April 18 where possible sanctions will be discussed.