Transfer market, the news of July 17: Ronaldo, Bayern says no. But he raises on De Ligt: “he wants to come here” -Corriere.it

16:38 – Manchester United, Lisandro Martinez arrives for 53 million After Malacia and Eriksen, Manchester United land another blow. The agreement with Ajax is official – according to the English media for a figure close to 53 million euros – for Lisandro Martinez’s card. The operation will be completed once the 24-year-old Argentine defender, who will be reunited with Ten Hag at Old Trafford as manager, completes medical examinations and signs and receives a visa for the United Kingdom.

15:59 – Bernardeschi greets Juventus: “A life path has ended” «A life path has ended. This city and these colors have accompanied my path as an athlete, as a man and as a father. A journey that lasted five years, made up of unforgettable victories and painful defeats, which ends with the awareness of choosing change as a moment of professional and personal evolution ». So, complete with photos in black and white, Federico Bernardeschi, who recently joined Toronto FC, in the Mls, the North American championship, greeted Juventus and Turin on social media. “The criticisms were a stimulus, the applause a pride. I leave Turin, my home. I leave Juventus, a family. With gratitude and respect. Thanks to everyone », added the blue.

15:04 – Dybala, here are the offers from Naples and Rome (Michele Cappello- Editorial staff gianlucadimarzio.com) It will be head to head between Rome and Naples for Paulo Dybala. The Argentine striker is still waiting to know his future: to date, the two most interested clubs are precisely those coached by José Mourinho and Luciano Spalletti. Who moved in the first person to convince the player: both spoke with Dybala illustrating the project. On the Rome side, the situation is always the same. The interest is lively and concrete, but under certain conditions. First, no upward auctions; secondly, the offer will be carefully modulated between the fixed part (between 4 and 4.5 million euros) and bonuses (linked above all to attendance and objectives). An offer lower than that requested by Dybala (about 6/7 million plus bonuses), but which relies on Roma’s intention to give him a leading role within the technical project. On the other hand there is Napoli, which has been working with the lights off for days to convince the Argentine. President De Laurentiis thinks about an offer that is compatible with Dybala’s image rights situation, as well as economically in line with his requests. He will therefore be head to head until the end. The player seems willing not to wait any longer: soon, the definitive choice between Rome and Naples could arrive.

14:05 – Ronaldo, Bayern Munich closes the door: “It’s not a goal” Hasan Salihamidzicsporting director of the Bayern Monacoexcludes an interest of the Bavarian club for Cristiano Ronaldoleaving Manchester United: “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, for his successes and his career – he told Sports 1-. But I repeat that it was not and is not a goal for us ».

13:36 – Naples, Ostigard today in Dimaro Leo Ostigard is in fact a new Napoli player. The defender yesterday carried out the usual medical examinations in Rome, at Villa Stuart. Today he will join his new teammates in Dimaro, home of the Italian team’s pre-season retreat. Ostigard arrives definitively: deal with Brighton for 5 million euros plus 3 bonuses and a percentage on future resale.

12:22 pm – Dybala, Rome’s offer linked to bonuses and attendances (Michele Cappello – Editorial staff gianlucadimarzio.com) Paulo Dybala (one of the many free agents, like Andrea Belotti too) reflects, Roma is waiting for his moves. The Argentine striker has not yet dissolved his reservations about his future, but the interest of the Giallorossi is concrete. The offer of the club, however, is strongly linked to bonuses and attendance, with a fixed part lower than the requests. Now, the ball goes to Dybala. The interest of Napoli also remains alive on him: to understand if the player will prefer to wait or lower their requests and accept one of the two destinations.

11:19 am – Bayern: “De Ligt wants to come here” After Lewandowski’s transfer to Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich can perhaps get close to Juventus’ demands for Matthis De Ligt. Meanwhile, Oliver Kahn, former Bayern goalkeeper and CEO, flaunts confidence: «We have had talks – his words to BR24 – in the coming days we will talk again with Juventus and then we will see how it goes. But De Ligt wants to come to Bayern Munich ». The agreement with the player is already there, a four-year contract worth 12 million per season, but Juventus wants 80 million.

10:36 am – Zaniolo expects Juve but has the Roma captain’s armband Still in goal, still decisive. Nicolò Zaniolo is the protagonist in this first part of Roma’s retirement in Portugal: after scoring in the match against Sunderland, he repeated himself in the second test against Portimonense, where he played, starting from the bench, and also wearing the captain’s armband. Zaniolo would like a renewal with an increase in his salary, but Juventus has come forward: the right formula could be that of the loan with obligation to redeem.

10:12 am – Sampdoria sells Falcone and Askildsen to Lecce (Valentino Della Casa – Editorial staff gianlucadimarzio.com) Two official operations between Sampdoria and Lecce: these are the passages in the Giallorossi of goalkeeper Falcone and midfielder Askildsen, who had accepted the Salento destination for days. For the first, the transfer takes place in the form of a loan with right and counter-right of redemption. The same formula also for the second, which however has been renewed at the same time until 2026. This is communicated by both clubs, on their channels.

09:52 – Balotelli towards the Sion (Salvatore Riggio) Mario Balotelli at the Sion, it can be done. After the disappointing experiences at Brescia and Monza in Serie B, the striker was reborn in Turkey, at Adana Demirspor, at the court of Vincenzo Montella. 33 races played and 19 goals scored (statistics also enriched by six assists) to try to get back to the top and win back the blue jersey. This, however, did not happen on the occasion of the unfortunate World Cup play-offs for Qatar 2022, when Roberto Mancini’s Italy lost in the semifinals against North Macedonia on 24 March in Palermo (1-0, Trajkovski’s goal). Now Sion is strong on him, which seems to have beaten the competition from Galatasaray and Rino Gattuso’s Valencia. To confirm the operation is the president of the Swiss club, Christian Constantin: «It’s true, we have been talking to him for weeks, but at the moment it is impossible to predict our chances of success. We wanted to remain discreet and work behind the scenes, but the information obviously came out in Italy. It is a sign that the interest is mutual », his words. Sion is coached by another Italian, the former Nerazzurri Paolo Tramezzani: «If we are only talking about talent, Mario had what it takes to win the Ballon d’Or. I had already talked about him with Mino Raiola in 2016, but then he made an agreement with Nice, ”concluded Christian Constantin. The transfer can now be done. Balotelli has a contract with Adana Demirspor until 2024, but he has a release clause of five million euros.

08:47 – Udinese: Bajic sold to Giresunspor Three sales for Udinese: Ballarini and Ianesi on loan to Trento, Bajic outright to Giresunspor.

08:25 – Milan, for the defense in addition to Tanganga, Fekir is also thought of At Milan as regards the attack, we are waiting to hear about the new developments on the Charles De Ketelaere front, but we are also moving to reinforce the defense. The new name probed by the Maldini-Massara couple is, as already mentioned yesterday, that of Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham. In the meantime, Nabil Fekir of Betis Sevilla was also proposed to the Rossoneri.

7:42 am – Inter, Simone Inzaghi pushes for Bremer: “We need a defender” «We have one less defender and we have to fill this gap. I am pushing in this direction every day, I have very good managers who are working ». These are the words of Simone Inzaghi on the Inter market at the end of the friendly 2-2 draw against Monaco. For some time the Nerazzurri have been following the Torino defender Bremer, a negotiation that seems to be in the pipeline.