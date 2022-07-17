Tom Hanks, the actor who can’t stop sneaking into strangers’ weddings

A server is thinking of getting married very soon, and now he is afraid that there will be an unwanted guest after reading the latest news that he has starred in Tom Hanks. Do you know that urban legends surround the lives of actors? For example, Errol Flynnprotagonist of Robin Hoodhe would have incredible abilities to play the piano… With his most intimate part.

Well, now circulate the ‘urban legend‘ about what Tom Hanks has gotten used to sneaking into weddings of strangers like someone who goes by his house. Right now, the actor is in Pittsburgh shooting the movie A man named Otto (a story about a retiree and his neighbors that doesn’t go well for him), and the funny thing is that in his free time he has attended a marriage ceremony… To which he was not invited!

Weddings and Tom Hanks, and an unexpected duet

In our free time, we usually watch television, play on the console, go out for a drink, dance in a disco… But Tom Hanks prefers something else: while Grace Gwaltney was preparing for her wedding at the Fairmont Hotel, the actor arrived and said:

“Hi, I’m Tom Hanks. I would love to take a picture with you“. ✅

Tom Hanks, at a wedding that has crashed

Of course, the young woman who was going to get married did not expect it and was stunned. She looked around her for a hidden camera, but no. It was real: and that’s how the most impressive wedding photographs in history emerged. Yes, a woman who gets married and her bridesmaids with Tom Hanks, an actor everyone knows by sight in movies, but with whom they had no relationship. How clever is this Tom!