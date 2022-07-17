Tom Hanks talked about his wife, Rita Wilson, and was surprised to reveal his infidelities

Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson They make up one of the strongest couples in Hollywood. Both met in 1981 on the set of the comedy Bosom Buddies and they met again four years later on the set of the film Volunteers. At that moment, Hanks was married to the late actress Samantha Lewes, with whom he had two children, Colin and Elizabeth, and whom he divorced a year before marrying Wilson, in 1988, with whom he fathered Chet and Truman.

In statements to In Depth with Graham Bensinger that became relevant in recent days, the actor was surprised to talk about his relationship with Wilson and how he was unfaithful to his first wife. “I was sad, confused… I guess the house of cards started to fall apart before I was even aware of what was happening. I felt like an utter, self-sacrificing failure, and that everything I thought was working wasn’t really working.” He stated, in relation to how his first marriage did not develop as he thought and the guilt he felt: “I was looking for for my children what I did not have as a child, and a broken marriage It was just what I had to feel at his age.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, a time-tested love File, Archive

The actor has referred on another occasion to how his immediate connection to Wilson led him to overlap the two relationships, something he’s not particularly proud of. “What happened was that I was married when this happened. And there’s nothing to celebrate about that.” told the magazine squire, and added: “Rita and I were looking at each other, and it was just that. I asked her if she was feeling it that real too, and she couldn’t deny it.”

Hanks, who we can currently see in theaters playing Colonel Tom Parker in the biopic Elvis, remarked how “young and insecure” he was at that stage of his life, and how hard it was for him to forgive himself. “I was 23 years old and my son Colin was already 2 years old when I got married,” expanded the two-time Oscar winner.

Tom Hanks and his son, Chet Michael Tran

Weeks ago, Chet Hanks made headlines for talking about his family and tell what was harmed by a decision of his famous parents. made it through his YouTube channel, Chet Hanx. In Chester’s words, when he was 17 years old his father sent him to a therapeutic center to comply with a detoxification program in a nature reserve. The young man remembered that it was a rather harsh place.

“I was at the lowest point of my life. Completely lost, to the point where the hysteria crossed the limits that I knew. They sank me psychologically”, he shot about that decision of Tom and Rita, and then clarified: “I was totally out of control (…) I would not change my situation for anything, I love my parents.”

This is Chet today, one of the children of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson instagram @chethanx

Likewise, Chet, rapper and actor, opened his heart about what it was like growing up with famous parents . “There are a lot of advantages, but sometimes it can be quite strange,” she said. “I was able to do a lot of great things that a lot of people didn’t get a chance to do. I was able to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly in private planes and feel very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.”

Anyway, he stressed that fame is “a double-edged sword” and that, for this reason, he experienced many situations marked by jealousy and envy. “My experience was even more complicated because besides that fame is already toxic, I wasn’t even famous. He was just the son of someone famous, so he hadn’t even done anything to deserve any kind of recognition and That generated a lot of contempt.” This discomfort led him to present self-destructive attitudes marked by anger and excesses. In any case, Chet said that he managed to make a change in mentality when he warned that “the perception that people” have of him is only “a reflection of themselves.”