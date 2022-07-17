Tom Hanks has a dark side that his own son now tells

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, popularly known as Tom Hanks, is a renowned American actor and producer who has stood out in important films in the history of cinema, but, although we know him in his professional career, It is his son who currently refers to the interpreter’s personal life and who affirms that his parents “psychologically sank” him.

Chester Hanks is the third son of the marriage between the interpreter of Forrest Gump and the actress Rita Wilson. The 31-year-old, known as Chet, has been the center of controversy on several occasions, especially in his teenage years. In fact, when he was only 17 years old, his parents made the decision to commit him to a drug and alcohol detoxification center. After several years of what happened, it has been Chet himself who has remembered that moment through a video published on his YouTube channel where he assures that: “I was at the lowest point of my life. Completely lost, to the point where the hysteria crossed the limits that I knew. They sank me psychologically ”, collects Mundo Deportivo on its website.



Chester Hank

However, the son of the famous interpreter explained that he understood his parents’ reasons for making that decision because he highlights that he was “totally out of control” and confirms the love he feels for them despite that hard time. “I love my parents,” he added. Similarly, Chester mentioned the privileges he had as the actor’s son, of which he explains that sometimes they can be quite strange. I was able to do a lot of great things that a lot of people didn’t have the chance to do: travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly in private planes and I feel very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation,” he said.

hanks family

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been together for more than three decades in which they have consolidated a large family made up of their two children and the other two that the 65-year-old actor had in his previous relationship with Samantha Lewes, reviews ‘La Opinion’. The first son is Colin Hanks, the most famous of the four. He is 44 years old and has become a Hollywood actor just like his father. The eldest son has starred in popular teen comedies like Get Over It and Orange Country, then did television shows like Dexter and Fargo, as well as horror film productions.

Then there is Elizabeth Hanks, who decided to walk away from the film industry and do a graduate degree in English and under the name EA Hanks, became a writer based in Los Angeles. The 39-year-old is the actor’s only daughter and the second of Hanks and Lewes. He is followed by Chester Hanks, who has been described as the most controversial of the family. He has made a career in the world of rap, and has also ventured into acting in productions such as Fantastic Four and Project X.

Finally, the last of the family is Truman Hanks, 26 years old. She graduated from Stanford University and has decided to pursue a career behind the scenes.