Tom Cuirse’s film reviled by critics that today is all the rage in streaming

In the companies of streaming Movies are usually released that were unsuccessful or vilified by critics at the time they hit theaters, but that by giving them a second chance on the platforms they become an absolute hit. That’s what’s happening these days The Mummya film starring Tom Cruisewhich was ruthlessly questioned by critics at its premiere in 2017, but that now it’s a real rage in its revival on the platform Amazon Prime Video, where a few days ago it was in the list of the most popular productions.

In general, everything you do Tom Cruise for the seventh art it is synonymous with success. He shines in action movies, spy movies and in the last year he returned to revalidate his title of hero of the ’80s with the premiere of the film Maverick, a second part, 37 years later, of the memorable top gun. But not even a megastar like Cruise can always win the favor of critics and the public in his films. And so, in cinematographic matters, in the year 2017, the actor seems to have taken a wrong step.

Official trailer for The Mummy (2017), with Tom Cruise

Thus, without abandoning the world of action movies, the actor from cocktail ventured into a genre that had not traveled before: that of horror. And he did it in the film about one of the most famous terrifying characters in popular culture: The Mummy. With the production company Universal, and the direction of alex kurtzmanCruise became Nick Morton. the character is a mercenary who, in the Egyptian desert, accompanies an archaeologist on an expedition that ends up unearthing an ancient princess with a millennial curse that threatens to destroy everything and everyone.

Tom Cruise ventured into horror and adventure cinema with The Mummy, but the film was not well received by critics IMDB

The film features other prestigious actors such as Annabelle Wallis, Sofia Boutella and Russell Crowe and at first it was well received by the public. According to the site about cinema and series what to see, the film premiered in June 2017 and became the most profitable debut of Cruise’s career. Globally raised more than $400 milliona figure that doubled the production budget, which was 125 million dollars.

But this effervescence at the box office that achieved The Mummy in his early days on screen was not accompanied by the approval of criticswho were responsible for destroying the introduction of Cruise in the world of monsters. In the place Rotten Tomatoesdedicated to the cinema, the specialists averaged a score of 16 percent out of one hundred for production. And viewers gave it 35 percent.

This is very poor performance, considering that the previous version of The Mummywho starred brendan fraser and Rachel Weiss in 1999, had obtained 61 percent the favor of critics and 75 percent of the public.

Sofía Boutella plays the princess / mummy Ahmanet, in a character that will not be remembered by the history of cinematography, according to critics IMDB

Among the harsh sentences that critics made to Cruise’s film It can be read, on the mentioned film page: “A plastic product made by mercenaries, pimps and profiteers instead of filmmakers, those who don’t give a c…”; “The Dark Universe and the original monster squad they deserve more than this disappointing movie”; “an absolute rubbishfrom beginning to end”.

On other sites where movies are rated based on reviews, Cruise’s film also received similar ratings. This was how the site metacritc averaged for The Mummy a score of 34 points out of 100, a number based on 44 reviews from different media outlets in the United States. And in Internet Movie Databasethe film received a score of 5.4 out of 10in the average rating of 186 thousand users.

But beyond these unflattering critical comments and low ratings, these days, five years after its premiere, The Mummy he took his revenge on the platform Amazon Prime Video and is among the films most chosen by the public in that company of streaming Worldwide. And possibly, in its second life on the home screen, the once-popular movie won’t be subjected to the rigors of criticism again.