Tiny Toons now available on HBO Max

He played hard to get, but we finally got him. Tiny Toons (Tiny Toon Adventures) can already be seen -legally- through HBO Max, the well-known streaming service.

the acquaintance spin off of the Looney Tunes finally arrives, after several months of having confirmed that at some point it would be released by the aforementioned streaming service.

Developed by Warner Bros. Animation and Steven Spielberg, Tiny Toons is set in the town of “Acme City” where the new main characters, Buster and Babsy Bunny attend the “Looniversity Acme“, a school where classic Warner Bros. characters will be found as teachers. We are talking about: Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky, Sylvester, Coyote and Elmer Grouch.

Although the university seems to be the central focus of the plot, the series will start to go different ways, showing us the daily life of various characters, and even getting into more than one problem.

In HBO Max is available for all three seasons, and includes the Latin American dubbing made in Venezuela. Only the three Christmas, Easter and Halloween specials would be missing; as well as the movie.

Tiny ToonsAs with Animaniacs, there will soon be a reboot to be produced by the original team, including Steven Spielberg himself.