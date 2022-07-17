Time put this 2000 box office flop in its place

Box office flops turned into hits over time have been a few. Movies that once stuck it in the box office and in the following years they found a second life, being rediscovered by more and more people until reaching even the status of cult classic. It has happened to a few animated films, being The iron Giant perhaps the most paradigmatic example. But there is another animated film that did not perform at the box office without that preventing it from later becoming a symbol for the generation millennialwhich today continues to claim it as one of his favorites: The road to El Dorado, a (supposedly) children’s adventure that found its best ally in the adult public…. years after its premiere.

DVD cover of ‘The road to El Dorado’ (DreamWorks)

The road to El Dorado it premiered in the United States in March 2000, arriving in Spain months later, in October of the same year. The film, directed by Bibo Bergeron and Don Paul, is part of a very special animated vintage, characterized by new ideas and experimentation, in search of the magic formula to compete with the almighty Disney, which had just gone through its greatest golden age. in the 90s. It also arrived in a transition stage for animation, in which the traditional technique began to be completely displaced by computer animation.

The Golden moved on that strange bridge between eras in which uncertainty took hold of animation and the studios seemed to lose the north for a while with ambitious proposals in concept, but that, in many cases, were not well received or did not know how to find your audience. Those years between the end of the 90s and the arrival of the new century gave us jewels as different as Atlantis: The Lost Empire, The treasure Planet or the mentioned The iron Giantbut all those movies fell far short of replicating the success of the great classics that Disney had produced in recent years (The little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King).

Continue reading the story

the same fate befell The road to El Doradowhich opened with only 12.9 million dollars in the United States, accumulating a total of a mere 76 million worldwide at the end of its run (BoxOfficeMojo), a terrible figure that officially earned him the label of commercial failure. The critics were not kind to her either, accusing her of copying Disney or not being very clear about which audience she wanted to target. The Golden It was the third big bet of DreamWorks, the animation studio founded by Steven Spielberg, preceded by Antz Y the prince of egypt. In those early years, the company was in its infancy and had not yet found its own voice, as these first films show, although the phenomenon would soon arrive that would change everything, marking the way for them: Shrek.

But before the popular green ogre conquered the world, DreamWorks earned a place in the hearts of animation lovers with The road to El Dorado. It was not immediate, but a progressive process with retroactive effect, but over the years, the charming Miguel and Tulio would end up becoming icons millennial. Set in the 16th century, at the time of Hernán Cortés, the film follows two roguish and charismatic – if somewhat incompetent – Spanish con men who find a map of the mythical city of El Dorado and embark on an adventure to find it and seize their wealth. However, upon arrival at the legendary place, the unexpected happens: its inhabitants mistake them for gods.

The road to El Dorado It featured engaging leads, a pacing that never left a boredom, a highly polished animation style full of flair and color, and original songs by Elton John (although technically it’s not a musical). Why did it fail then?

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post that is not available due to your privacy preferences

It can be due to several factors. In the first place, the critics who accused her of not being clear to her audience were perhaps right. And it is that The Golden It was sold as a children’s film, but because of its humor, its dialogues full of sarcasm and the profile of its protagonists, it was secretly? aimed at a more adult audience. In fact, it could be said that it is a “sexy” animated moviewith a female co-star femme fatale, Chel, who had the occasional raunchy scene, and two rogue heroes who many wanted to see as a closeted queer couple (urban legend says they were originally written as gay, and while there’s no confirmation, the subtext between the characters facilitates the theory). It distanced itself so much from recent, much more childish films, that the most conservative sectors of American society accused it of being too suggestive and sexual for children (ew).

On the other hand, these were a few years in which traditional animation was beginning to be seen as a thing of the past, with the gaze shifting to films made entirely by computer after the revolutionary toy story would change everything, which left The Goldenthat merged 2D with the most cutting-edge (at that time) in CGI animation, somewhere in the middle where it wasn’t modern enough, but also lost when compared to the Disney Renaissance classics. And finally, there were no social networks. Which may seem silly, but it would have benefited her enormously, since due to her irreverent style of humor and full of double meanings, due to the endless charisma of Miguel and Tulio and due to the theories about their relationship that it would have generated, the film would surely have been a hit in the online conversation.

Of course, it’s never too late and it was precisely the Internet that rescued Miguel and Tulio from the past to place them in the pantheon of modern animation. the same generation on-line who worships Shrek above all else and seizes every opportunity to vindicate The treasure Planet, gave this underrated animated sitcom all the love it was due.

Those who grew up with the film have not hesitated to exploit its potential to express themselves in the new age of communication. In other words, the film is full of memorable moments that have become gifs, memes and popular reactions that we use almost dailyAs the “Both? Both is good” or the “Not today”. Miguel and Tulio (and Chel) thus became regulars on Twitter, Tumblr and other social networks, where the film was recontextualized in the era for which it seemed destined from the beginning and their relationship gave much more to talk about than when it was released, inspiring multitude of illustrations, cosplay and fan fictions, not always for all audiences.

Namely, The road to El Dorado It was clearly ahead of its time. With her hybrid style, her semi-adult humor and her partial break with the established formula, the public of the year 2000 did not know how to take it, but ten -and twenty- years later, she finally found the place of she. And the best thing is that, in her case, the reinvention that came with the Internet did not turn her into a viral joke, as happened to the very strange bee-movie (also from DreamWorks), but served to change its narrative and celebrate it for that injunction of wit, charm and cheek that was not fully appreciated at the time.

It is true that the film has aged in some aspects that today would be obviously criticized, such as the “white savior complex” that runs through the plot (two white guys saving an indigenous civilization and starring in a film based on pre-Hispanic cultures) or the fact that the film only has a main female character and is so sexualized (much commented and analyzed has been that scene in which fellatio seems to be suggested). However, the film has survived the passage of time, while others fell completely into oblivion, thanks above all to its protagonists, two different heroes in an adventure full of memorable moments, dialogues and gags that, 22 years later, are better appreciated.

The road to El Dorado It’s not perfect, but it is much better than what the critics said in its day, and of course, what its box office receipts reflect. The movie is very funny and the chemistry between Miguel and Tulio continues to work like the first day. What’s more, thanks to the Internet, it does it better than ever (the same ones who have adored this duo of chaotic rogues for years now revere the pirates of the closely related Our flag means death). The attachment that the generation has millennial These characters have more than compensated for the initial failure of the film, making it one of those classics that you always want to return to, either to enjoy it or to use it as a communication tool in our day-to-day lives. And that is his true treasure.

The Road to El Dorado is available to buy and rent digitally through Apple TV, Amazon and Rakuten TV..

More stories that may interest you: