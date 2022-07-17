Thor maintains the leadership at the box office in the second week of its sequel

Bloomberg— “Thor: Love and Thunder”the latest Walt Disney Co. movie starring the Norse hammer-throwing god, it topped the box office for the second weekend in a row.

The superhero movie grossed $46 million in theaters in the United States and Canada, according to estimates by Comscore Inc. It did so despite having some of the worst movie reviews in the Marvel comics universe.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Paws of Fury,” two new movies that premiered this weekend, came in third and sixth place respectively.

key data

Movie industry It roared back this summer after two years of a pandemic that caused theaters to close, movies to be delayed and consumers to be wary. Movies with familiar characters, like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World Dominion2, did especially well.

top 10 moviesWeekend from July 15

Minions: The Rise of Gru, the latest animated film from Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment, has continued to draw audiences, coming in second with $26 million in ticket sales in its third week. "The Gray Man," one of the most expensive movies Netflix has ever produced, hit theaters in a limited edition.

"Where the Crawdads Sing", a mystery from Sony Pictures, generated $17 million in sales. An average of just 32% of critics recommended the film, according to RottenTomatoes.com, with some citing a confusing storyline and lack of emotion. The film, based on a popular novel, was co-produced by actress Reese Witherspoon.

paws of fury with 46% critical approval, it grossed $6.3 million for Paramount Pictures. Next weekend's releases include "Nope," another horror flick from director Jordan Peele.