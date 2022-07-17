‘Thor’ maintains the lead at the box office for the second weekend in a row

Thor: Love and Thunder,” the latest Walt Disney film to feature the hammer-throwing Norse god, topped the box office for the second weekend in a row.

The superhero flick grossed $46 million in theaters in the United States and Canada, according to estimates from Comscore Inc. It did so despite some of the worst reviews of any movie in the Marvel comics universe.

Meanwhile, “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” two new movies that premiered this weekend, finished in third and sixth place respectively.



The theater industry came back with a bang this summer after two years of a pandemic that led to theater closures, movie delays and general consumer nervousness. Movies with familiar characters, such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World Dominion,” did particularly well.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru,” the latest animated film from Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment, has continued to draw in audiences, finishing second with $26 million in ticket sales in its third week.

“The Gray Man”, one of the most expensive movies that Netflix has produced, will hit theaters in a limited edition.

“Where the Crayfish Sing,” a Sony Pictures mystery, generated $17 million in sales. An average of just 32% of critics recommended the film, according to RottenTomatoes.com, with some citing a confusing storyline and lack of emotion. The film, based on a popular novel, was co-produced by actress Reese Witherspoon.

“Paws of Fury,” with a 46% approval rating from critics, grossed $6.3 million for Paramount Pictures. Next weekend’s releases include “Nope,” another horror flick from director Jordan Peele.