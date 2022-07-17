“Thor: Love and thunder”: the nod to Mexican culture with the surprising appearance of Quetzalcóatl

“Thor: Love and Thunder” has a cameo from Quetzalcoatl (Photos: Instagram/@chrishemsworth/Marvel Comics)

Since he announced “Phase 4” by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) one of the tapes that has strongly attracted the attention of all the followers of the heroes, it is without a doubt Thor: Love and Thundera production starring Chris Hemsworth Y Natalie Portmanwhich after its premiere in Mexico has not stopped talking for an important reason.

Even though the nude God of Thunder It has been the most controversial and viral part of the film on social networks, a peculiar nod to Mexican culture -and even Latin- has been taken up with great force by fans of Aztec land, since the representation of Quetzalcoatl within Marvel It has generated reactions of astonishment in more than one because it is the most important deity in various pre-Hispanic cultures of Mesoamerica.

Represented not only as a feathered serpent, the popular God has his representation in flesh and blood and for this reason more than one noticed the clear references that his clothing had on the myth that for years has conquered the admiration and interest of Mexicans and the whole world. Despite the great moment that brought the name of Mexico to the big screen, the way everything happens is also controversial.

Nico Cortez was in charge of bringing Quetzalcóatl to life (Photo: Twitter)

everything happens when Thor, Valkyrie -Tessa Thompson-Jane Foster -Natalie Portman- and Korg -Taika Waititi- attend the meeting of the gods to decide where and when the “divine orgy” will take place. In it, the almighty Zeus -Russell Crowe- is in charge of fixing the final day, only he did not expect the unexpected visit of the son of odin and his friends to ask for the help of lightning against hat the butcher of the gods -Christian Bale-.

Although everything happens very quickly, since he is not the only God that was included in the great scene, you can see approximately at minute 54 the great “cameo” that Quetzalcoatl has within Thor: Love and Thunder. It is important to mention that Greek mythology placed the Dionysian orgies as a celebration without necessary measure to be satisfied during a good part of their year. The ancient Romans and Greeks took this example to do the same, also the Nordic peoples as the series has shown Vikings.

The scene was inspired by the comics (Photo: Marvel Comics)

About who was in charge of bringing the Mesoamerican God to life on the big screen, it can be seen in the credits that it is about a Mexican: Nico Cortez. He has already participated in other films of Disney What Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revengejust to mention a renowned one.

Your visibility within marvel comics is not new, since its debut in #65 of conan the barbarianor, together with his brother, the god of war Tezcatlipoca It was the first nod to Quetzalcóatl, using much of the history of Mexico to create its psychology for comic reasons, being of great interest to the Latino public residing in the United States or even to North Americans themselves.

The fourth film installment of Marvel’s God of Thunder finally hit theaters and social network users did not hesitate to react with memes (Photos: Twitter screenshot)

Part of this adventure can be seen in the promotional trailers that came out a couple of months ago, which revealed a peculiar scene where Thor wrapped in a mess, immobilized by the arms and totally naked. Although only a couple of seconds of the butt of the God of ThunderIt was enough for Internet users to unleash the memes on social networks.

