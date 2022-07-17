Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi reveals that the screams of the goats are inspired by a meme by Taylor Swift

Thor: Love and Thunder contains a linked element, somewhat surprisingly and with a lot of irony, a Taylor Swift: le goats.

Taika Waititi has in fact shared the funny background in a new interview with Insider.

The director of Thor: Love and Thunder has revealed talking about the goats: “We never expected them to scream. They always had to be there because they’re in the comics, but we didn’t know what they would sound like. Then someone in post-production found this meme of a Taylor Swift song that has goats screaming. I didn’t even know it existed. So I heard the screaming goats and they were just great. A lot of people think it’s me screaming. They are not“.

Thor: Love and Thunder, 10 things you may not have noticed

Taika Waititi continued by recalling: “I think one of the folks who were working on the goats in CGI just added Taylor Swift’s song I Knew You Were Trouble, but the fans version with goat sounds and we thought it was so funny“.

The initial intention was therefore only to have fun, even if it was then an element maintained until the final version: “It was just a scene to understand how the work on the creatures in CGI was proceeding, it was not designed for the film, it was just an update. And the screams were really cool“.