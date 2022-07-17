Thor: Love and Thunder – Taika Waititi justifies the absence of space sharks in the film with Chris Hemsworth

Thor: Love and Thunder – Taika Waititi justifies the absence of space sharks in the film starring Chris Hemsworth. The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

In April 2020 Taika Waititi confirmed a ComicBook.com that in Thor: Love and Thunder the Space Sharks. Created by Chris Claremont And Dave Cockrum in 1982 and introduced on Uncanny X-Men # 162the Space Sharks (originally known as Space Sharks) are gigantic creatures similar to terrestrial sharks used by members of the Brood to travel at high speed and to invade planets. In the comics of the House of Ideasin addition, Space Sharks live in orbit around the planet of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods and they usually feed on the remains of the deities murdered by the dangerous alien. In addition to being part of the vast mutant mythology, Space Sharks have often appeared in the run of Jason Aaron on the God of Thunder, the main inspiration for the film.

In the cinecomic, however, Space Sharks are totally absent and replaced in a given scene by space dolphins. This prompted several fans who remembered this anticipation to wonder why these creatures featured in the comics were cut from the final edit.

To shed light on the matter, the director took care of it, which he confirmed on his profile Twitter from being forced to discard Space Sharks from the film for unspecified legal reasons:

“Unfortunately, some legal bullshit (adults acting like children) prohibits the use of space sharks in Love and Thunder. So in their place we will switch to heavy artillery and use space sturgeons, which evoke the same malice, if not greater. “