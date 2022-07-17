Thor: Love and Thunder – Taika Waititi confirms the easter egg about Dwayne Johnson in the film

Taika Waititi confirmed the reference to former wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson in the ending of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

In Thor: Love and Thunder Korg (Taika Waititi) explains that he was born from the union of his two fathers who, just like in the comics, hold hands in a river of lava. Furthermore, in the finale, we see him together with his new partner, a Kronan with a long name mustache Dwayne. This led many to think it was a nice reference to the famous former wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson alias The Rock.

In these hours, the director confirmed on Twitter that it is actually a tribute to The Rock writing “No coincidence, baby.“